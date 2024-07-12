Per legislation, funds are to be utilized by a county in Kansas other than Douglas, Johnson, Sedgwick, Shawnee, or Wyandotte counties at a hospital for the purpose of assisting the hospital with transitioning their model of care to a model that better serves the residence of their community. Funds must be matched by an outside stakeholder with $2 of matched funds for every $1 of RHIG funds being requested. View the Rural Hospital Innovation Grant Guide (PDF) for more details about program eligibility and requirements.