Column: What CEOs and CMOs have taught me, by Jeff Kagan
Advice from CEOs and CMOs in wireless, telecom, tech, AI, IoT and more
Read my column titled, What CEOs and CMOs have taught me. You will learn some of what I have over time. This will help you whether you are a senior executive, worker, investor or the media.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Read the powerful new column by well-known, 35-year Technology Industry Analyst, columnist and tech influencer Jeff Kagan, which was just published on RCR Wireless. This column is the result of countless conversations over time with the CEO, CMO and senior executives of a variety of tech companies.
— Jeff KAGAN
Some of these companies and the industries they are in, are on the growing side of the growth curve. Others had crested and still others are on the falling side, working hard to turn things around.
Jeff Kagan has been privileged to have worked with and advised countless CEOs, CMOs and senior executives as a Tech Analyst, advisor, columnist and influencer for decades.
He has had ongoing conversations with executives who are either on the growth side of the growth curve, or who have crested, or are now on the falling side.
These valuable conversations were with executives at different companies, at different times in the growing and changing industry. This has helped shape his view of what it takes for a company to be successful or to struggle. How to stay on the growth side of the growth wave.
Example, one important fact is CEOs are not all created equal. There are different types of Presidents of the United States of America. Some are better in a war time environment, and others are better in peace time.
Same thing with company leadership. It depends on the current situation, the position of the company and the state of the industry.
It is up to the Board of Directors to find the best CEO for the time and situation the company finds itself. Sometimes they hit it right. Other times they miss and have to try again. Sometimes, several times over several years as the company struggles to gain its balance.
Next, once the right CEO is in place, success then depends on choosing the right growth strategy.
Different CEOs and different strategies must be chosen and implemented depending on the environment. This is the challenge faced by every company and every CEO.
These are just some of the ideas that Tech Analyst Jeff Kagan shares with readers of his column, who are CEOs, CMOs, senior executives, workers, investors and the media.
Read this Jeff Kagan column at this link:
https://www.rcrwireless.com/20240712/analyst-angle/kagan-what-ceos-and-cmos-have-taught-me-over-time
Visit the Jeff Kagan website: www.jeffKAGAN.com
Get in contact with Jeff Kagan by email: jeff@jeffKAGAN.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/
Twitter: https://x.com/jeffkagan
About Jeff Kagan
Jeff Kagan is an Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer and speaker for more than three decades. He is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He advises companies on increasing visibility in a loud, noisy and chaotic marketplace.
He follows, comments on and writes about companies and technology including wireless, 5G, telecom, AI, IoT, Pay TV, Streaming TV, Communications technology, Metaverse, TeleHealth, HealthTech, Self-driving cars, Autonomous driving, Smart cities, Electric vehicles, Machine learning and much more.
Reach Jeff Kagan as follows:
Email: jeff@jeffKAGAN.com
Web site: www.jeffKAGAN.com
# # #
Jeff Kagan
Wireless, Telecom, Tech Analyst, Columnist and Influencer
+1 770-579-5810
email us here