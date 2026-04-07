Jeff Kagan Shares AI Success Strategies as Keynote Speaker and Panelist

Jeff Kagan Industry Analyst

Renowned Tech Industry Analyst and Strategic Advisor explains how AI is reshaping competition and how organizations can win

Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry.” — Dick Martin, Exec VP AT&T (retired)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industry Analyst and Strategic Advisor Jeff Kagan is now booking keynote speaking engagements, panel discussions, and executive sessions, both virtual and in-person, to help organizations understand and succeed in today’s rapidly evolving, AI -driven marketplace.Kagan is widely recognized for his expertise in artificial intelligence, wireless, telecom, pay TV, and emerging technologies. As a strategic advisor, he works with leadership teams, sales organizations, employees, and customers to navigate how AI is reshaping industries, redefining competition, and transforming customer relationships.A sampling of his commentary, columns, and media coverage can be found via Google News and Google All online searches for “Jeff Kagan.”UNDERSTANDING AI IS NO LONGER OPTIONALWhile some organizations are advancing their AI capabilities, many continue to lag behind.“Do your executives, staff, and sales teams truly understand how AI is transforming your industry, your company, and every role within it?” Kagan asks. “If they do, they can build stronger, long-term customer relationships. If they don’t, they risk falling behind.”“As workforce needs evolve, only the most adaptable and informed professionals will thrive,” he adds. “Now is the time to sharpen your skills and become indispensable.”SPEAKERS BUREAUS, MEETING PLANNERS MUST CREATE SOLID RESULTSIn addition to corporate event planners, many organizations rely on professional Meeting Planners and Speakers Bureaus to ensure successful events.“Over the years, I’ve spoken at many events, some highly successful, others less so,” Kagan says. “The difference always comes down to the team behind the scenes. Execution matters.”A successful presentation hinges on the speaker’s ability to connect with audiences in a meaningful and memorable way. High-profile experts bring added value by delivering insights audiences actively seek.HELPING ORGANIZATIONS NAVIGATE A COMPLEX AI LANDSCAPEDespite rapid advancements, many organizations remain in the early stages of understanding AI’s full impact, and the technology continues to grow more powerful, complex, and confusing.Kagan bridges this gap by translating complex concepts into clear, practical insights that executives and sales teams can apply immediately.“Also, your customers are looking for guidance in this fast-changing environment,” Kagan notes. “If your team isn’t ready to lead those conversations, someone else will.”TAILORED KEYNOTES FOR EXECUTIVES, SALES TEAMS, CUSTOMER GROUPSKagan’s presentations are customized to:• Simplify complex AI concepts for non-technical audiences• Equip sales teams to better serve and advise customers• Help executives identify risks and opportunities• Inspire confident, forward-thinking leadershipHe also delivers:• Strategic, objective briefings to boards of directors and executive teams• Keynote presentations at major conferences and corporate events• Moderation of panel discussions• Participation as a panelist in industry forumsA TRUSTED VOICE FOR OVER 50 YEARSWith more than four decades of experience, Kagan brings a unique perspective shaped by his original background in sales and long tenure as an Industry Analyst and Strategic Advisor.Since 1985, he has provided insight into evolving technologies, market trends, and competitive dynamics.Kagan has written thousands of columns and appeared in numerous media interviews covering telecom, wireless, AI, and emerging technologies.In the book Tough Calls: AT&T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars, former AT&T Executive Vice President Dick Martin wrote:“Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry.”BOOK JEFF KAGANOrganizations can engage Kagan for:• Executive briefings• Annual sales kickoffs• Quarterly business reviews• Leadership summits• Virtual and in-person eventsHe regularly presents to boards of directors, senior leadership teams, employees, and customer groups, delivering both large-scale keynotes and smaller, focused strategy sessions.About Jeff KaganJeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based Industry Analyst, Tech Analyst , Strategic Advisor, Consultant, Influencer, and Keynote Speaker . He advises CEOs, CMOs, CAIOs, senior leadership teams, sales, workers, and customer groups on navigating disruption in the AI era.For more than 40 years, he has delivered expert analysis on innovation, market trends, and company performance across wireless, telecom, 5G, 6G, AI, and other high-growth sectors.He is known for translating complex technology trends into clear, actionable insights.CONTACT INFORMATIONJeff KaganEmail: jeff@jeffkagan.comWebsite: www.jeffkagan.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/ X (Twitter): https://x.com/jeffkagan MEDIA & ANALYST RELATIONSMedia outlets may use this commentary in coverage.Organizations interested in including Kagan in their analyst relations programs are encouraged to inquire via email.# # #

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