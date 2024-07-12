Tennessee Recognized for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 44th Time

NASHVILLE – The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the State of Tennessee the prestigious Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. The remarkable achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

An impartial panel judged the state's annual comprehensive financial report to meet the program's high standards. These include demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users to read the report.

“We are truly honored to receive the GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting,” said Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Jim Bryson. “This award marks the 44th year that Tennessee has been recognized, the most of any state in the union. It is a testament to our Division of Accounts team’s ability to maintain superior standards in financial reporting over many years.”

This commendation exemplifies the State of Tennessee's steadfast commitment to upholding best practices in financial reporting while showcasing its leadership in this field. By receiving this award, the state has demonstrated its dedication to fiscal responsibility and transparency in effectively communicating its economic performance.