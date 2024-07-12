2024-25 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Contest Winners Selected

NASHVILLE --- The winning entries for the 2024-25 Tennessee Wildlife magazine photo contest have been selected and will appear in the annual calendar which will begin in August.

Winning photographs were selected from a record number of submissions and were narrowed down to just 13 photos that will appear in the calendar issue. The other entries will be kept on file and could have the opportunity to appear in future Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency publications and on the agency’s website.

The photographers with the winning entries are Christopher Barger (Harriman), Wesley Klijnstra (The Hague in South Holland-Netherlands), Karen Lewallen (Martin), Rick McCulley (Rockwood), Priscilla Morris (Nashville), Michael Pachis (Memphis), Larry A. Patterson (Hendersonville), Rick Small (Rock Hill S.C.), Frank Snyder (Athens), Allen Sparks (Cordova), Kelli Thompson (Oak Ridge), and Bryce Wade (Knoxville).

“Congratulations to all of the winners of the Tennessee Wildlife photography contest,” said Emily Buck, TWRA Director of Communications and Marketing. “The stunning entries we received were a perfect representation of the biodiversity and abundant natural resources we have here in Tennessee.”

Rules and deadlines for the next Tennessee Wildlife photo contest will appear in future issues of the magazine and on the TWRA website. Photographers will again be invited to submit their best photos on fishing and wildlife species native to the Volunteer State, and fishing and hunting scenes in Tennessee.

