Minister Dean Macpherson addresses Infrastructure Africa Business Conference, 16 Jul

Minister Dean Macpherson to address the Infrastructure Africa Business Conference

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Mr Dean Macpherson (MP) will on Tuesday, 16 July 2024, deliver the keynote address at the 2024 Infrastructure Africa Business Forum at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town. 

Convened under the theme “Bringing you the Business of Infrastructure Development in Africa ”, Infrastructure Africa will connect industry stakeholders, foster dialogue, provide leading-edge information, promote investment and expansion, as well as facilitate business development around Africa’s growth and infrastructure needs. 

Event Details

Date: 16 July 2024
Time: 09h00
Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Ballroom 1 

For media enquiries, contact
Lennox Mabaso 
Head of Communications: DPWI
Cell: 0828842403

And
Qondakuhle Dwangu 
Enail: q@siyenzaevents.co.za
Cell:064 118 1232

