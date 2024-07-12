Submit Release
Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans delivers Budget Vote 2024/25, 15 Jul

The Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans Budget Vote 2024/25 (vote 23 and 26) to be delivered at Good Hope Chambers, Parliament

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angelina Motshekga accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Mr Bantubonke Holomisa and the Depuy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Mr Richard Hlophe to deliver the 
2023/24 Budget Vote of the Department of Defence and Department of Military Veterans (Vote 23 and 26) respectively.

The Budget Vote will reflect on the progress the department has made in its mandate, and will also outline the key initiatives and programmes of the 2024/25 Financial Year.

The Budget Vote will be presented at Good Hope Chambers in Parliament on Monday, 15 July 2024 starting at 16h30. Members of the media and general public can watch the budget vote live on Parliament TV, Channel 408 on DStv.

Enquiries: 
Mr Siphiwe Dlamini (Head of Communication)
Mobile: 083 410 1257

Mr Amos Phago (Ministry Spokesperson)
Mobile: 072 804 3427

