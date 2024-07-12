Justice Department Meets with International Partners to Enhance Cooperation to Counter Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremism

Racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism (REMVE) is a serious global threat. REMVE attacks and transnational linkages are increasing, and new threats are emerging posed by technological changes and Russia-linked actors developing and spreading false narratives on REMVE in Ukraine. The international community has developed strong coordination and cooperation over the last 20 years to counter terrorist groups and networks, such as al-Qa’ida and ISIS. There is not yet the same type of routine information sharing for REMVE threats.

To address this gap in international cooperation, the Justice Department’s Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training (OPDAT) and U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Counterterrorism (State CT) co-hosted the third annual meeting of the Counterterrorism Law Enforcement Forum (CTLEF) in The Hague on July 10 and 11. The CTLEF gathered law enforcement, prosecutors, and other criminal justice practitioners from around the world to discuss how to effectively address and counter REMVE threats. The CTLEF increased the participants’ shared understanding of REMVE global activity, including the overlap between anti-government and conspiracy theorist movements. This meeting, which builds on the conversations that participants had in the first two forums in Berlin and Oslo in 2022 and 2023, respectively, reflects the type of cooperation that will be needed in the coming years as REMVE threats continue to build their transnational ties. The CTLEF continues to serve as a locale to begin building lines of communication between like-minded law enforcement and other partners and practitioners around the world who are working on combating REMVE.

Assistant Attorney General (AAG) Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division delivered opening remarks, along with U.S. Deputy Coordinator for Counterterrorism Ian Moss. AAG Olsen discussed the Justice Department’s efforts to combat heightened threats from domestic violent extremists, including those who cite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East as inspiration in targeting Jewish and Muslim Americans. AAG Olsen also highlighted the importance of international law enforcement cooperation to confront the increased transnational connections among REMVE actors, many of whom spread their violent ideologies across borders, including through their use of social media and online gaming platforms.

OPDAT Director Faye Ehrenstamm, along with Deputy Director for Counterterrorism Jill Rose, delivered closing remarks after both days of the CTLEF. Director Ehrenstamm noted the importance of international cooperation to combat the REMVE threat, especially considering new threats from rapid technological changes and Russia-linked false REMVE narratives in Ukraine.

Participants came from numerous like-minded countries in Europe, North and South America, the Pacific Rim (Australia and New Zealand), and South Africa, as well as specialists from Europol, INTERPOL, the European Union, Global Counterterrorism Forum, Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law, and other multilateral organizations.

