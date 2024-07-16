TECEX and NOVUS INK Advisors Sign Global Agreement
Companies Partner to Promote Cross-Border Trade Compliance Solutions for MultinationalsMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TECEX and NOVUS INK Advisors have joined forces through a strategic global referral agreement to promote the adoption of best-in-class cross-border trade regulations and ensure seamless compliance for multinational corporations in the technology sector.
As part of this agreement, NOVUS INK Advisors' managment consulting arm will offer market insights, elevate awareness, and expand TECEX's market reach.
TECEX is a leader in the cross-border deployment of high-value, encrypted, and dual-use IT hardware and offers a comprehensive international control tower incorporating Importer of Record; Exporter of Record; Global Trade Compliance; Liability Cover; freight forwarding, and AI Trade Compliance solutions to over 200 destinations globally. TECEX facilitates key deployments in the IT infrastructure channel for a range of clients including OEMs, value added resellers, end-users, and data centers in the rapidly growing AI sector.
Advanced software platforms, data analytics, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, and automation are reshaping logistics. According to Market and Research, the global freight transport management space is forecasted to be valued at $52.5 billion by 2028, rising at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3%.
The agreement aligns with NOVUS’ strategy of driving value through strategic business partnerships across key industries, including financial services, fintechs, family offices, technology, transportation, clean energy, health, public sector, commercial and industrial real estate.
“NOVUS INK Advisors is pleased to partner with TECEX to advance their market strategy. The agreement marks another significant step in our firm’s strategic plan to engage and generate substantial value for global clients, executive management teams, and shareholders,” said NOVUS INK Advisors Managing Partner Daniel Diaz.
Noa Sussman, Sales Executive, TECEX, added, “We are pleased to benefit from NOVUS INK Advisors’ differentiated client engagement model, global markets expertise and strategic counsel.
NOVUS INK Advisors is based in Miami serving clients globally. TECEX has a global footprint with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East and Africa.
NOVUS INK Advisors is a communication, public, and government affairs lobbying firm. NOVUS INK Advisors' practice areas include Corporate, Band and Product Reputation, Business Strategy, Crisis and Reputation Risk, Financial Services, Investor Relations, Mergers & Acquisitions, Brand and Product Marketing Communications Strategy, and Public and Government Affairs. NOVUS INK Advisors is a registered lobbying firm. To learn more, visit: www.NovusInk.com.
TECEX is a leader in Importer of Record (IOR) and Custom Compliance Services, with a global reach of over 200 destinations and world-class global import compliance solutions. To learn more, visit www.TecEx.com
