First-Time Author Wins Awards After Writing Picture Book For Loved-One Fighting Cancer
Michael Michie used bedtime stories to help with his niece's recovery and became an award-winning author in the process.
The concept is beautiful, and the use of humor as well as the clever wordplay are the icing on the cake.”LA CRESCENTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Michie isn't your conventional author. He didn't study English or journalism. In fact, when he was in the third grade, his teacher suggested he attend summer school to work on reading. But, necessity is the mother of all invention.
— Readers' Favorite
At the height of the pandemic in 2020, Michael received a call from his brother with devastating news: Michael’s niece had been diagnosed with cancer. The pandemic made in-person visits impossible.
Within a day of hearing the news, Michael began writing, and soon he emailed his niece the first of eight books. They were written for one purpose: to make her laugh.
"Pablo Avocado" is the first of his books to make the leap to traditional publishing. In it, you’ll find a fanciful new world brought to life by Michael's illustrating partner, Reka Kadar, and characters that might feel familiar to those who grew up on comedies in the 2000’s.
Book synopsis: Pablo Avocado dreams of changing the world… the world of fashion! Before he can follow his dreams, he has some big feelings to talk through. His journey of self-discovery brings him to you, a highly-celebrated produce therapist. Thanks to years of experience in the field, you know that the best way to help is by offering a listening ear and a safe place for him to share his story.
As a first-time author, something that Michael did not expect was positive critical reception. “Pablo Avocado” is now the first-place recipient of three Firebird Book Awards (1st-place for Children picture book, humor and illustration) and five other literary awards. Editorial reviews from Reedsy and Literary Titan have been equally lauding, giving the story a five-star rating. Literary Titan called it, “as heartwarming as it is amusing, a true gem for readers of all ages.”
In what has become the happiest ending Michael could have hoped for, his niece is now in remission. The publication of "Pablo Avocado" will begin July 11th, on her birthday. For more information visit the listing on Amazon.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Michael Michie is foremost a husband and a father. He has spent the last decade at one of the biggest studios in the world, where he develops ideas for digital productions that include some of entertainment’s most beloved characters and franchises. All of his books were written for his niece. His stories are dedicated to her and inspired by her humor.
Title: Pablo Avocado
Imprint: Avocado Books
On sale: July 11, 2024
Price: $19.99
Pages: 36
ISBN: 979-8-9891135-1-4
