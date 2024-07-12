FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Governors meet with President Zelenskyy at NGA Summer Meeting

SALT LAKE CITY (July 12, 2024) – The nation’s governors met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday. President Zelenskyy attended the National Governors Association (NGA) Summer Meeting in Salt Lake City, participating in a private meeting with governors before delivering an address to all attendees. Outgoing NGA Chair Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and incoming 2024-2025 NGA Chair Colorado Gov. Jared Polis welcomed President Zelenskyy and affirmed governors’ support for the Ukrainian people in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.

“It is an honor to welcome President Zelenskyy to Utah,” said outgoing NGA Chair Utah Gov. Cox. “Victory for Ukraine is a U.S. security priority, and Governors welcomed the

opportunity to hold an in-depth discussion with President Zelenskyy on the state of Ukraine’s defense operations and its deployment of U.S. funding. In the two years since Russia invaded, the courage and determination of the Ukrainian people continues to inspire us all. In fighting for

its freedom and sovereignty, Ukraine is defending freedom and democracy worldwide. I was proud to tell President Zelenskyy directly: Utah stands with Ukraine.”

“Colorado stands in solidarity with the brave Ukrainian people as they defend their home and their freedom against Putin’s aggression,” said incoming NGA Chair Colorado Gov. Polis. “The United States plays a critical role in supporting our international allies, and governors appreciated the opportunity to have a candid conversation with President Zelenskyy on the efforts to beat Putin and restore democracy to every part of Ukraine. We reiterated our full support as Ukraine stands up against Russia’s attack on global security and stability.”

Excerpted remarks from President Zelenskyy:

“There are different wars in the world, but this is a war where it’s absolutely clear what is good, and what boundaries evil will cross. This is one of the most transparent battles between good and evil of our time. It’s clear that Ukraine has done nothing wrong before God. And all the pain our country suffers is only the result of Russia’s criminal actions and unprovoked aggression.

“So many people and countries have united to help us save our freedom, and thus the common human understanding that evil must always, always lose. What else would our world rely on if evil doesn’t lose, and good unite?

“I have said many times that we do not ask the United States and other partners to fight for us. We do not ask for your boots on the ground. The only thing we ask for is sufficient support, air defense systems for our cities, weapons for our men and women on the frontlines, support in protecting normal life and rebuilding. This is all we need to withstand and drive Russia from our land. And to send a strong signal to all other potential aggressors, which are watching.

“To ensure the true victory of good, your voice – each Governor, each community leader, each heart — is crucial.

“I hope that together, Ukrainians and Americans will prevail. God bless America, and Slava Ukraini!”

President Zelenskyy met with governors via video conference in April 2023. In April 2024, Governors urged Congress to approve funding to support Ukraine and other U.S. allies.

