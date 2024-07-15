Cineamerica Channel Launches, Hosting Late Night TV Content from the 60s and 70s

Cineamerica Channel is American Late Night Television from the 1960s and 1970s. The way it happened back then.

BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, July 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the Federal Communications Commission opened up the American Late Night Airwaves from 12mid to 6am for TV stations across the United States, a program ming revolution was about to be unleashed to TV viewers across the land. The American Broadcast industry was lobbying the FCC to do this so TV stations can start monetizing that time period which previously went dark from 12midnight to 6am. The FCC decision to now allow TV stations to broadcast in this time period presented some interesting programming possibilities. It was experimental for sure as TV stations started to air movies from Hollywood’s Golden Age, TV series from the 1950s, Documentaries and Newsreels, Martial Arts Flix being churned out of Hong Kong, B Movies of the sci fi and horror genres. And while the programming strategies were being figured out, local advertisers in each TV Market were paying attention to the new and inexpensive way to reach out to the buying public. And so the FCC decision to open the airwaves started to payoff as TV Stations were now successfully monetizing the time period from 12midnight to 6am and equally important the TV viewing public, at that hour, were benefitting from the program choices now being offered to them. And at this crucial point in the pantheon of American Entertainment, Television was about to become a formidable competitor to the Movie Theater Industry for consumer interest and spending.



Cineamerica Channel brings back this American Late Night TV Experience from the 1960s and 1970s. Movies of all genres, ClassicTVExplosion, Martial Arts Cinema, Documentaries, Laurel and Hardy are all part of Cineamerica’s free streaming program lineup.