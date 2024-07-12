Plant Proper Launches Summer Edition Green Friday Sale: 30% OFF Sitewide

Plant Proper Shipping Hoop House in the Redlands in Homestead, Florida Green Friday Sale featuring a variety of your favorite houseplants

Plant Proper is excited to announce its highly anticipated Summer Edition Green Friday Sale, offering a sitewide 30% discount on all plants and accessories.

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plant Proper is excited to announce its highly anticipated Summer Edition Green Friday Sale, offering a sitewide 30% discount on all plants and accessories.

The sale will commence on Friday, June 12, 2024, at 12 PM ET and run until Sunday, June 14, 2024, at 11:59 PM ET. Customers can enjoy automatic discounts applied at checkout on Plant Proper's website, www.plantproper.com.

**Green Friday's Start and Growth**

Green Friday was first launched by Plant Proper on November 5, 2021, as an innovative alternative to Black Friday. It quickly became a favorite among plant enthusiasts by offering a wide variety of plants at incredible value prices, along with fast delivery throughout the contiguous United States (excluding Alaska and Hawaii). Due to its success, Plant Proper has expanded Green Friday to be a seasonal event in the Spring, Summer, and Fall starting in 2024.

**What to Expect in the Summer Edition Green Friday Sale**

Plant Proper is committed to delivering a diverse selection of Happy Healthy Plants, including popular species such as Hoya, Syngonium, Pothos, Monstera, Philodendron, Sansevieria, Alocasia, Ficus, Calathea, Aglaonema, Maranta, and many more.

**Special Green Friday Events and Collaborations on Instagram**

*Wednesday, June 10th* - @FancyPlantsClub kicks off the festivities with a giveaway in partnership with Plant Proper.

Participants can win a Plant Parents Accessory bundle and a mystery plant, including:

- Mystery Plant (it's a good one!)

- Plant Proper's Signature Blend Potting Mix

- Perlite

- Moss

- Bamboo Hoops

- Hanging Basket

- Coco Coir Pole

- Plant Clips

- Pruning Shears

*Thursday, June 11th* - @PVPlantGuy shares why plant parents are so aptly named in celebration of Green Friday. Matt, the founder and head grower at Plant Proper, hosts a live nursery show on Instagram, showcasing some of the plants available during the Green Friday weekend sale and answering questions from fellow plant enthusiasts.

*Friday, June 12th* - The Green Friday sale officially begins at 12 PM ET with a full restock. Mandi from @HappyHappyHousePlant will also share content celebrating the sale. Happy Happy House Plant branded plant care accessories, including Plant Food Fertilizer, Neem Oil, and Fungus Gnat Death Drops, have been featured alongside some of her favorite plants from Plant Proper.

*Saturday, June 13th* - @_thevibespace highlights new colorful plant favorites available at Plant Proper for the Green Friday Sale.

*Sunday, June 14th* - Plant Proper wraps up the celebration with @FarmerNick, a “plantrepreneur” passionate about all things green. Nick, featured on the Netflix show "Instant Dream House," will showcase one of his current favorite plants for the Green Friday Sale. As a full-time plant coach, urban gardener, and landscape designer, Nick’s mission is to make the earth greener.

**About Plant Proper**

Located in the Redlands of Homestead, Florida, Plant Proper prides itself on shipping Happy Healthy Plants from their nursery to homes nationwide. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Plant Proper continues to be a trusted name in the plant community.

For more information, visit www.plantproper.com and follow Plant Proper on Instagram for updates and event details.