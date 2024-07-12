Statement from Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald on the Passing of Rep. Mark Nakashima

I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Rep. Mark Nakashima. He cared passionately about the people of Hawaiʻi, and was a strong advocate for the Judiciary, especially during the early days of the pandemic when he served as chair of the House Committee on Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs. His accomplishments during that time included providing additional funding to support civil legal services, and establishing a much-needed position for an additional judge at our Intermediate Court of Appeals. He was a highly skilled and effective legislator, who always treated people with respect and aloha. His courage in the face of his difficult health challenges was truly inspiring, and his passing is a great loss to our state. On behalf of the Judiciary, I extend our aloha and sympathy to his family.

