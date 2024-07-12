Reputation House Now Offers Modern Online Presence Management Services for Business

Reputation House's new services help businesses to take full control of their online presence

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reputation House now offers a new set of modern and comprehensive online reputation management services. These innovative services are focused but not limited on businesses in the retail, hospitality and tourism, food, education, and beauty sectors, providing them with the tools they need to excel their digital presence.Today, Reputation House is one of the leading online reputation management agencies with offices in UAE, Hong Kong, and the US.The new service, called ‘Online Presence Control,’ includes eight key components:● Reputation Audit: A thorough assessment of the company's current online reputation.● Mass Media Mention and Social Media Monitoring System: Comprehensive tracking of mentions across news outlets and social media platforms.● Daily Monitoring: Continuous surveillance of online activity related to the company.● Alert System: Customizable notifications for specific keywords or phrases, enabling swift responses to critical mentions.● SaaS Products from Reputation House: AI-powered solutions designed to protect and improve the company’s reputation.● Live Tech Support: Immediate technical assistance to address any issues or concerns.● Weekly Reports: Detailed summaries of online activity and reputation status.● A personal manager to oversee and guide the reputation management process.Dima Raketa, CEO of Reputation House, commented, ‘Before offering a new set of services, we conducted thorough research analyzing the industries impacted by reputation challenges the most worldwide. Thus, we created a solution with a particular focus on digital image and the level of presence in the web. We believe that having the right tools to manage and protect your brand image is essential. Our new offerings reflect our commitment to innovation and excellence in reputation management.’Reputation House’s new services are set to help startups and companies in different sectors manage their online presence. With actionable insights and real-time data, these services allow companies to make informed decisions, cultivate trust with their audience, and maintain a positive brand image.Today, Reputation House specializes in detecting issues and fixing online performance: Search Engine Reputation Management (SERM), online mentions’ monitoring, online reputation analytics, lead generation, deleting information from websites and search engines, and evaluating digital engagement and coverage.For over 10 years Reputation House has secured online reputation for more than 1,000 international companies that include governments, corporations, companies, NGOs, and individuals.To learn more about Reputation House and its services, visit the website