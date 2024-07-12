Seabrook Technology Celebrates 35 years In Manufacturing Excellence
Since it's inception in 1989, Seabrook Technology has been a globally recognized leader in providing connected manufacturing solutions and services.
— Oliver Glub, Head of Portfolio Development, Siemens UKI
A Legacy of Innovation
Founded in 1989 by Sean O'Sullivan, father of the company’s now CEO William O’Sullivan, Seabrook Technology has consistently driven innovation through technology solutions for the Life Sciences Industries. Starting out as a very successful ERP Solutions Provider, Seabrook Technology moved into providing MES Solutions and Services when Camstar (now Siemens Opcenter Ex) entered the market through projects at leading Medical Device and Life Science Manufacturers in Cork, Ireland in 2002.
“As a long standing staff member, I have been fortunate to bear witness to the rapid expansion of Seabrook Technology over the last two decades into a truly global organisation, whose reach has gone hand in hand with our Platinum Partnership with Siemens Digital Industries Software. A commitment to innovation lives in our DNA at Seabrook and by partnering with world class vendors such as Siemens we pledge to provide our customers with transformative software and services that revolutionize the way they operate their manufacturing businesses.”
- William Hearne O’Sullivan, CEO, Seabrook Technology
With a deep commitment to operational excellence and their close partnership with Siemens as an Expert Partner in Opcenter Execution, Seabrook Technology has played a pivotal role in empowering Life Sciences manufacturers across the world to enhance efficiency, quality, and agility in their production facilities.
Focus on Advanced MES Technology
At the core of Seabrook Technology's success is its 22+ year dedication to advancing Manufacturing Execution Systems. By leveraging state-of-the-art technologies, including cloud-based MES, Seabrook Technology has been instrumental in shaping the future of smart and connected manufacturing for the specialised Life Sciences Manufacturing industries. ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certified, Seabrook Technology is committed to information security, quality management and customer satisfaction.
Seabrook Technology's MES Solutions, powered through Siemens Opcenter Execution, provide:
Compliance with the latest Industry Standards and Regulations
Real-time Visibility
Paperless Manufacturing
Secure Data Management
“Seabrook Technology have achieved our top Platinum Partner status because of their deep MES technical skill within the Life Sciences vertical of Siemens’ customer base. We have been delighted to rely on them to support many of our large, complex Opcenter Execution customers since Siemens acquired Camstar Systems in 2014.”
- Oliver Glub, Head of Portfolio Development for Medical Device, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial Machinery and Heavy Equipment, Siemens UKI.
Global Impact
With offices in the United States, Ireland, the Philippines, and India Seabrook Technology's resources are geographically located to best support their global client base for whom they provide implementation, upgrades, and support services.
Seabrook Technology has made a significant impact in the Medical Device, Diagnostic, Biotech, and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing industries. The company's various solutions and services have consistently proven instrumental in optimising production, reducing downtime, and ensuring the compliance so critical to businesses in this space.
Looking to the Future
As Seabrook Technology celebrates its 35th year, the company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of manufacturing technology. Future initiatives include expanding their premium software solutions from Siemens Digital Industries Software and accompanying services to address similar needs for other industries. Apart from building their business into the newer territories of the Middle East and Africa Regions, as an Expert Partner for Siemens, Seabrook Technology is also exploring further expansion into the Asia Pacific zone in the near future.
