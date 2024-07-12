TWRA Issue July 4th Holiday, ODW Boating Report

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reports there were two fatal boating-related incidents over the four-day July 4th holiday and Operation Dry Water weekend. Each of the incidents involved men who fell from boats.

The first came July 4 as a 75-year-old Knoxville resident drowned while docking his boat at the Tennessee National Marina in Loudon County. The second occurred when a Dyer County man appeared to suffer a medical emergency and fell into the water while fishing at the confluence of the Tennessee and Hiwassee rivers.

There were nine injury incidents across the state. Five came in TWRA Region III, which covers the Cumberland Plateau and the southeast Tennessee area. There were also 18 property damage incidents reported, eight which came in the Region I (West Tennessee) area.

TWRA boating officers made 31 alcohol-related boating under the influence (BUI) arrests. Several written warnings and verbal warnings were issued, mostly due to marine events and compliance issues.

The TWRA number of fatalities stands at 11 as compared to 14 through the July 4 holiday period last year. The TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement Division compiled the holiday statistics after receiving reports from the agency’s four regions. Operation Dry Water is a period of increased enforcement and education about the dangers of impaired boating around July 4th, one of the busiest times for boating activity in the year.

---TWRA---