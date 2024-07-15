EthosEnergy CEO Ana Amicarella Named a Most Admired CEO by Houston Business Journal

EthosEnergy Corporate Logo

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EthosEnergy proudly announces that CEO Ana Amicarella has been honored as one of Houston Business Journal's Most Admired CEOs for 2024. The publication selected 60 recipients for this prestigious award after a thorough review of a record number of nominees. Honorees were chosen for their significant career accomplishments and exemplary leadership. In addition to their professional roles, they also demonstrated a strong commitment to the community through their service on nonprofit boards and various volunteer activities.

A senior-level executive with over 30 years of experience in the U.S. and international energy industry, Amicarella has been leading EthosEnergy since 2019. She has been instrumental in driving growth and fostering a culture of excellence within the company. Her successful leadership during the global pandemic and economic downturn led to a transformative period for EthosEnergy, resulting in its best financial results, and positioning the company for ambitious future growth despite the challenges it faced.

In addition, Amicarella is enthusiastic about EthosEnergy’s dedication to reliability, security, and sustainability. She plans to utilize the company’s expertise, resources, and partnerships to position EthosEnergy as a key player in shaping the future of energy. Her goal is to ensure that reliable power remains accessible to everyone, especially as the industry moves towards a cleaner, more sustainable energy environment.

Beyond EthosEnergy, Amicarella serves on the board of directors for both Forward Air Corp. (FWRD, NASDAQ) and Warrior Met Coal (HCC, NYSE). She is actively involved in community service activities. As a former Olympic athlete in synchronized swimming, she is passionate about mentoring young athletes to help them achieve their swimming goals and volunteers her time speaking to multiple organizations.

Reflecting on the honor, Amicarella stated, “I am humbled to be recognized by the Houston Business Journal as one of their Most Admired CEOs, amongst a list of highly respectable and accomplished leaders who are committed to making a positive difference. This recognition speaks less about my accomplishments and more about the team that I am privileged to lead at EthosEnergy. I am profoundly grateful for the award and will continue to make efforts that contribute to the vibrant Houston community and the worldwide energy industry as a whole.”

This year’s honorees will be recognized on August 30, 2024, in a special section of the Houston Business Journal's weekly edition and celebrated at an awards luncheon on the same day at the Marriott Marquis Houston.

About EthosEnergy

EthosEnergy turns on potential to deliver services and solutions globally for rotating equipment to make energy affordable, available, and sustainable. Tailoring solutions for the power, oil & gas, industrial and aerospace markets, so customers can achieve more. For more information, visit www.ethosenergy.com.