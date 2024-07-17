Surge in Interest for ADHD and Autism Information Online Prompts Warnings of Misinformation
EINPresswire.com/ -- With a growing focus on neurodevelopmental conditions online, The Nook Clinic, a specialist provider of private autism and ADHD assessments for children and young people, is warning about the spread of misinformation.
Fuelled by a surge of users seeking information on conditions like ADHD and Autism, TikTok has become a major source of information on these topics. The sheer volume of hashtag posts – #ADHD (3.3 billion views), #adhdtiktok (797.5k posts), and #autisminwomen (23.3k posts) – reflects this trend. While this fosters a sense of community and raises awareness about neurodivergent conditions, it also carries risks.
Surge of Interest on TikTok: A Double-Edged Sword
While this increased openness surrounding mental health is positive, experts warn of the potential for misinformation on social media. Studies have shown that a significant portion of mental health content on platforms like TikTok can be inaccurate, posing a risk for individuals seeking information about complex conditions like ADHD and Autism.
“Though we haven't conducted a formal report ourselves, the rise in online searches and social media trends is undeniable,” says Dr Selina Warlow, clinical psychologist and founder of The Nook Clinic. “While TikTok has played a significant role in bringing attention to conditions like ADHD and Autism, we have seen an alarming number of patients coming to us with misconceptions and incorrect self-diagnoses based on what they’ve seen on social media. Though we welcome awareness and community, it’s equally important for people to seek professional help for diagnosis and support, rather than use social media. Social media should not replace proper medical advice.”
The Nook Clinic advises:
● Be cautious of information found on social media, especially when dealing with complex medical conditions.
● Consult a qualified clinician for a proper diagnosis and support plan.
● Seek information from reputable sources on neurodevelopmental conditions.
The Nook Clinic offers a multidisciplinary team of experienced clinicians specialising in working with children and adults with neurodevelopmental conditions. They provide private assessments, diagnosis, and support plans tailored to individual needs.
About The Nook Neurodevelopmental Clinic:
The Nook Neurodevelopmental Clinic specialises in private assessments for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) for individuals aged five and above. As well as 1:1 sessions to support children and adults to understand their strengths and challenges, an educational psychologist and SENCo who can work closely with schools. The Nook Clinic also has close relationships with other local clinics e.g. speech and language and occupational therapists who can provide support in these areas. With clinics in Farnham, Surrey, and Esher, Greater London, the clinic is committed to providing evidence-based, compassionate care and support to children, young people, adults, and their families.
Owner and founder, Dr Selina Warlow has worked in both the NHS and The Priory, and her previous role was working as a clinical psychologist in the NHS. Selina has also worked in CAMHS service, psychiatric inpatients ward, children's Crisis services and in OCD clinics in both the NHS and the Priory and worked at the Royal Marsden supporting families when a parent has cancer.
To find out more, visit The Nook Clinic.
