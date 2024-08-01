Columbia Associates Expands Access to Mental Health Care in Columbia, Maryland with New Clinic
Columbia Associates opens a new clinic in Columbia, MD today offering comprehensive mental health care with a skilled team for all ages.
Our team is thrilled to serve Columbia with this new clinic. We believe in making mental health care accessible and effective, and I'm excited to be part of such important work.”COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Columbia Associates is thrilled to announce the opening of its new clinic in Columbia, Maryland. The clinical team has been accepting patients for telehealth appointments throughout the summer, and is thrilled to open its doors to in-person appointments. The new facility will provide a comprehensive range of mental health services and cutting-edge treatments. Staffed by a team of highly experienced and educated professionals, Columbia Associates is committed to delivering accessible, exceptional care to all. With the addition of this clinic, Columbia Associates strives to meet the healthcare needs of the community, offering personalized mental health services such as therapy, psychiatry, and medication management. The clinical team includes licensed and unlicensed therapists, board-certified psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and a supportive clinic staff, all ready to serve children, adolescents, and adults. Columbia Associates looks forward to serving the residents of Columbia and fostering a healthier future for the community.
— Elaine Williams, Clinic Director
Across all of Maryland, residents have seen increased reports of anxiety, depression, and other mental health concerns. In a 2021 report from Howard County Health Department 35% of community residents reported feeling depressed or lonely and 50% experienced nervousness or anxiety in the two week period before the survey. Despite these reports of mental health concerns, only 16% of survey respondents indicated that they were currently receiving treatment. Columbia Associates aims to be a supportive factor for Howard County residents who have been previously unable to access the support they deserve. Addressing these needs involves not only providing adequate clinical services but also promoting broad insurance access and inclusive mental health practices. Columbia Associates committed to transforming lives in Howard County and the surrounding regions by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care.
Columbia Associates has been deeply rooted in the Washington DC Metro area for over 30 years supporting communities in Virginia and Maryland with a forward-thinking approach to mental health care. Our diverse care teams reflect the communities we serve and are committed to supporting clients through life’s challenges. We are proud to be a leader in interventional psychiatry services in the region.
To learn more about Columbia Associates and its mental health services including individual and group therapy, TMS therapy, medication management, Spravato® treatment, and psychological testing and evaluation, visit https://www.columbiapsychiatry-dc.com/schedule-an-appointment/. To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients (412) 436 - 3372. We are committed to providing cutting-edge mental health solutions that meet the diverse needs of our community.
About Columbia Associates and Transformations Care Network
Columbia Associates is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the Columbia Associates team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, our family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work we are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit www.transformationsnetwork.com.
