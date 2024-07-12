Submit Release
House of Europe: Digital Labs for Ukrainian archivists

The EU-funded ‘House of Europe’ programme invites archivists from Ukraine to apply for its Digital Lab.

It will be held online, on 8 –16 October 2024. The working languages are Ukrainian and English (with translation into Ukrainian). 

The participants will attend more than ten practical lectures where they will learn how to store, transport, and digitise documents, and where to source funding, The Digital Lab also offers more than ten hours of face-to-face communication with experts from the EU and Ukraine and an opportunity to receive up to €500 for professional development: projects, workshops, courses, books and etc.

The Lab will benefit archivists that have 2+ years of professional experience, work at historical, sectoral, local, and other state archives, and seek to use modern technologies and work according to EU standards.

The deadline for applications is 16 July.

