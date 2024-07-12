Planet TV Studios to Feature Fleet Space Technologies in ‘New Frontiers’ Documentary Series

Fleet Space Technologies Planet TV Studios New Frontiers

Fleet Space Technologies to be aired on "New Frontiers" for its pioneering space & AI-driven mineral exploration, enhancing energy transition & space research.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet TV Studios is proud to announce that Australia’s fastest growing company and leader in space exploration, Fleet Space Technologies, will be featured in an upcoming segment of their documentary series "New Frontiers."

Fleet Space’s revolutionary space technologies, combined with their world-first innovations in edge computing and AI, are paving the way for faster and more sustainable exploration on Earth and beyond. In this segment, Planet TV will shine a light on how these radical new technologies are redefining humanity’s search for energy transition minerals on Earth and advancing research needed to sustain life on the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

"New Frontiers" is an enthralling exploration meticulously crafted to spotlight pioneering organizations shaping the future of mineral exploration technologies. Audiences can tune in to watch the documentary episodes airing in the third quarter of 2024 on national television, Bloomberg TV, and accessible on-demand through platforms like Amazon, Google Play, Roku, and more.

Planet TV Studios is thrilled to announce the return of Gina Grad as the host for this exciting segment. A renowned author, podcast host, and radio personality from Los Angeles, California, Gina Grad is celebrated for her engaging and dynamic presence. She previously co-hosted the record-breaking Adam Carolla Show and now captivates audiences with "The Bryan and Gina Show, The Official Podcast of LA Magazine." Additionally, Gina is the author of the insightful children's book "My Extra Mom," which offers guidance to kids and stepparents in blended families. Her exceptional expertise and vibrant charisma are set to infuse this episode of "New Frontiers" with unparalleled energy and insight.

Energy Transition Mineral Discovery Powered by Space & AI

Driven by the vision to build frontier technologies that address the dual challenges of space exploration and climate change - Fleet Space has developed the world’s first end-to-end mineral exploration technology powered by space and AI to accelerate mineral discovery while also reducing the environmental footprint of the global mining industry. ExoSphere, Fleet Space’s solution, leverages the latest advances in space technology, edge computing, and AI to map critical mineral systems in real-time up to 2.5km in depth with near-zero environmental impact.

The revolutionary end-to-end architecture of ExoSphere is driving a paradigm shift in how mining companies are searching for the minerals needed for the global adoption of clean energy technologies. Today, it takes 15-17 years to build a new mine for energy transition minerals. Historically, the process of acquiring, processing and analyzing vast exploration datasets from a variety of geophysical methods has taken months or years.

ExoSphere leverages the ground-to-satellite connectivity of Fleet Space’s proprietary satellite network and patented smart seismic sensors (Geodes) to process 3D Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) data into actionable AI-powered drill targets in real-time. This radically accelerates the path to discovery while reducing the environmental footprint of exploration activities - representing a more sustainable, scalable, and faster path to increasing the supply of energy transition minerals needed to achieve net-zero.

Global Adoption & Exponential Growth

Since the launch of ExoSphere in 2022, over 40 leading exploration companies - like Rio Tinto, Core Lithium, and Barrick Gold - have used the technology to complete hundreds of real-time surveys across five continents. Global adoption of ExoSphere has been the driving force behind Fleet Space’s exponential growth over the past year, which included a A$50M Series C, doubling of the company’s valuation to A$350M, and being named Australia’s fastest growing company.

A variant of ExoSphere has also been developed to advance international research needed to build permanent human settlements on the Moon. Fleet Space lunar seismic technology - SPIDER - will be deployed on the Moon in 2026 as part of a NASA CLPs initiative to search for water ice and unlock geological properties about the lunar regolith. Fleet Space also continues to expand their satellite network, launching their next-gen Centauri-6 satellite on SpaceX’s Bandwagon-1 mission and making their Centauri-4 satellite the world’s smallest voice-enabled satellite via an in-orbit software update.

As global demand for critical minerals intensifies, Fleet Space Technologies is at the forefront of delivering scalable and sustainable solutions for the new era of advanced space technologies and AI. With their proprietary satellite constellation, patented smart seismic sensors, and AI engine, Fleet Space is poised to shape the future of exploration on Earth and beyond.

For more information about Fleet Space Technologies and their revolutionary end-to-end mineral exploration solution, visit www.fleetspace.com.

Planet TV Studios produces cutting-edge, real-life television series featuring insightful updates on crucial business, medical, and socially responsible topics.

For more information about the series, please visit https://planettvstudios.com or contact Christian Alain at 888-210-4292 x100 or email christian@planettvstudios.com.