Manchester Counseling Company Offering Cognitive Based Therapy– School Focused
Home Base Collaborative Family Counseling now offering group counseling for teens struggling with school.

CBT Cognitive Based Therapy– School Focused
Home Base Manchester is now offering a 6 week group therapy session for teens who are experiencing struggles or anxiety surrounding school. The group will work with emotional management, social skill training, truancy and struggles with transitioning into the school environment. This group promotes discussion and goal setting, and aids in getting teens into extracurriculars.
This group is led by Jesika Ortiz Bueno LCMHC
Session 1
Group 1: Tuesdays 3:30-5 Starting July 30
Group 2: Wednesdays 3:30-5 starting July 31
1850 Elm St. Manchester NH 03104
8-12 spots per group, geared towards teens age 12-17
Can’t make this session? Next session starts last week of September
Contact jortizbueno@homebasenh.org for enrollment or questions
Jesika Ortiz Bueno
Home Base Collaborative Family Couseling
jortizbueno@homebasenh.org