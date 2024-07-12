H.R. 8362, a bill to direct the Secretary of State to host regular U.S.-Africa Leaders Summits, and for other purposes

H.R. 8362 would require the Department of State to host international summits every four years for leaders of the United States and African countries. The aim of such summits, which were previously held in 2014 and 2022, is to strengthen ties and cooperation between the participating countries. The bill also would encourage the department to hold smaller summits two years later in African or U.S. cities to promote cooperation at the local level. Lastly, the bill would authorize the department to establish a unit within its Bureau for African Affairs to coordinate the implementation of commitments made at those summits.