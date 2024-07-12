H.R. 5770, Water Monitoring and Tracking Essential Resources (WATER) Data Improvement Act

H.R. 5770 would reauthorize appropriations through 2028 for the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) to operate and enhance the Federal Priority Streamgages program, observe groundwater resources, and develop new methods for monitoring and measuring water levels.

For this estimate, CBO assumes that the legislation will be enacted near the end of fiscal year 2024 and that the authorized and necessary amounts will be provided each year. Outlays are based on historical spending patterns for the affected programs.