WithCare Clinic Celebrates Grand Opening in Bedford, Texas

Bridging the gap between urgent care and preventive medical care

Our team is dedicated to providing compassionate and comprehensive care to our patients. We look forward to making a positive impact on the health of our community” — Iyen Omoragbon, FNP-C

BEDFORD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WithCare Clinic, a new primary and urgent care clinic dedicated to providing exceptional medical services to the Hurst, Euless and Bedford, Texas (HEB) community, is thrilled to announce its grand opening on July 16th, 2024. The state-of-the-art clinic, located in Bedford, Texas, will offer comprehensive healthcare services to bridge the gap between urgent-episodic care and primary-preventive care.

To celebrate the opening, WithCare Clinic will host a grand opening event on July 16th, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, with the support of the HEB Chamber of Commerce. The event is open to the public and will feature:

● Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Join us at 11:00 AM for the official ribbon-cutting with key officials from the HEB Chamber of Commerce.

● Facility Tours: Guided tour of the new clinic will be available, showcasing the modern amenities and medical services offered including primary care, urgent care, workers’ comp/work-related injury care, medical weight loss, DOT physicals, school/sports/camp physicals and much more.

● Meet the Staff: Attendees will have the opportunity to meet our team of dedicated healthcare professionals, including Iyen Omoragbon, FNP-C, Yulma Pequeno, MA, NCT, Sammy Barrios, and Lara Ajayi, DPT.

● Refreshments: Enjoy complimentary refreshments and freebies throughout the event.

WithCare Clinic is committed to improving the health and well-being of the HEB community. With a focus on patient-centered care, the clinic aims to deliver accessible and high-quality medical services to individuals and families in the Hurst, Euless, and Bedford, Texas area.

“We are excited to open our doors and serve the HEB community,” said Iyen Omoragbon, Founder of WithCare Clinic. “Our team is dedicated to providing compassionate and comprehensive care to our patients. We look forward to making a positive impact on the health of our community.”

The grand opening event is free and open to the public. For more information about the event or WithCare Clinic's services, please visit withcareclinic.com or contact WithCare Clinic at 469-949-6080 or info@withcareclinic.com

About WithCare Clinic:

WithCare Clinic is dedicated to providing the highest level of personalized one-to-one care by continuously striving to improve our patients' health and quality of life. WithCare Clinic was founded to bridge the gap between urgent-episodic care and primary-preventive care, revitalizing the patient-provider relationship on a continuum. Our mission is to enhance the health and well-being of our patients through compassionate and personalized care.

Iyen Omoragbon’s Biography:

Iyen Omoragbon is a dedicated board-certified family nurse practitioner with a heart for helping others and a passion for healthcare. With over a decade of experience in the healthcare industry, primarily in critical care, urgent care and primary care settings, he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his role as a medical provider and agent for accessible care. Driven by a desire to make a difference in people's lives, Iyen pursued a career as a nurse practitioner, specializing in primary care. Recognizing the need for quality healthcare services in his community, Iyen founded WithCare Clinic in Bedford, Texas. His professional experiences, combined with his genuine passion for service, have helped him establish WithCare Clinic as a trusted healthcare provider.

For additional information, please contact: WithCare Clinic 469-949-6080 info@withcareclinic.com withcareclinic.com