Order and More LLC to Discuss Conquering Clutter at Lone Tree Douglas County Library
Order and More LLC, professional organizing company, Littleton, Colorado, announces workshop at Douglas County Library on Saturday, July 27th at 2:00 PM!
Clutter can be a major source of stress for many people. This workshop provides attendees with tools they need to tackle clutter effectively and create a more peaceful and relaxing space.”LITTLETON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Order and More LLC, a professional organizing company based in Littleton, Colorado, is pleased to announce their workshop offering at the Lone Tree Douglas County Library on Saturday, July 27th at 2:00 PM! The presentation, titled "Clutter and What to Do With It," will offer attendees practical tips and strategies for decluttering their homes and creating a more organized space.
The “Clutter and What to Do With It” workshop will cover a variety of topics, including:
• Defining clutter
• Strategies for decluttering
• How tidy spaces support mental health
• Tips for organizing and maintaining a clutter-free home
The presentation is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to register online at https://go.dcl.org/event/10480637 or by calling 303-791-7323. Space is limited so register early.
About Order and More LLC
Order and More LLC is a professional organizing company dedicated to helping clients create organized spaces that promote wellbeing. They believe that a clutter-free environment leads to a calmer mind and a happier life. With their personalized approach and expert guidance, they help clients achieve their organizational goals and experience the benefits of living and working in a well-organized space. They offer a wide range of services, including home decluttering, professional home organizing, office organization, unpacking and organizing services, space optimization, and so much more.
Order and More LLC was formed from the need for a peaceful living space. The cluttered environment created anxiety, which drove them to find a process that works long-term. Their system employs methods that have been proven to work worldwide. The drive to help people and help them create a space they love motivates them every day.
