Mexico and Colombia dismantle transnational sex trafficking ring

LYON, France – Authorities in the Americas, supported by INTERPOL, have successfully dismantled a criminal network involved in the trafficking of Colombian women to Mexico, arresting its leaders and safeguarding eight victims.

In a coordinated operation between the specialized prosecutor’s offices, investigative police and INTERPOL National Central Bureaus of Mexico and Colombia, authorities arrested the group's main leader, a Cuban-Mexican citizen, in Medellín, Colombia, and his main associate in Yucatan, Mexico. Both suspects were wanted by Mexico and subject to INTERPOL Red Notices.

Mexico: Officers carried out raids at safe houses and bars. Colombia: The group’s ringleader was arrested in Medellín. Arrest in Colombia /

A profitable scheme targeting young women

The criminal group first came to the attention of police in June 2022 when victims in Mexico managed to escape and report their ordeals to authorities. The young victims, usually from impoverished backgrounds in Cali, Medellín and Bogotá, were promised employment as waitresses or hostesses in Cancun and Merida.

Investigations uncovered that the victims would then receive ‘official’ letters of invitation to facilitate their access to Mexico. Upon arrival, the women were greeted by members of the criminal group, who took them to safe houses and confiscated their passports. They were then forced to sign contracts bonding them to unaffordable debts, which would be paid off by performing sex work in bars allegedly owned by the group’s leader.

In Mexico, authorities from the Attorney General's Office carried out raids in homes and bars, which led to the rescue of the victims and the arrest of the woman suspected of running operations in Merida.

In Colombia, authorities found that the suspected ringleader had been leading an ostentatious lifestyle in a luxurious country house and travelling in high-end armored vehicles with a security detail. His wealth, estimated to be over 8 billion Colombian pesos (close to EUR 1 million), is believed to be the direct proceeds of the trafficking scheme.

Investigations are ongoing in both countries to identify and seize financial assets connected to the group, and to arrest any additional members which may still be at large.

The case is being supported by INTERPOL through Project Turquesa, a joint initiative with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and funded by Global Affairs Canada.