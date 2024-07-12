Athletes in the Interior get provincial support

CANADA, July 12 - Community gaming grants will help not-for-profit organizations in the Interior deliver programs so people can stay healthy, active and connected.

“Supporting programs that help our community stay active and engage in the activities they want to participate in is a priority for helping support healthy communities, enabling communities to lead in defining their futures and helping our amazing volunteer champions,” said Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen. “Community Gaming Grants ensure that not-for-profit sports organizations in the Interior, like the Kamloops Canoe and Kayak Club, have the support they need to advance their important work that helps all of us.”

The Province is supporting 233 not-for-profit sports organizations in the Interior with more than $5.9 million in Community Gaming Grants. The funding will help people across a range of ages and abilities participate in sport.

Examples of organizations that are receiving funding in the Interior include:

Kamloops Canoe & Kayak Club is receiving $39,500 for equipment and operating costs to deliver competitive and recreational canoeing, kayaking, dragon boating, stand-up paddle boarding and water polo programs to more than a thousand youth and adult participants.

Cariboo Chilcotin Gymnastics Association in Williams Lake is receiving $24,000 to assist with wages, facility costs and operations for its gymnastics instruction program.

Kelowna Minor Hockey Association is receiving $152,000 to help pay for qualified instructors, ice time and goalie gear for its minor hockey program.

“Our organization provides youth with opportunities to develop physical literacy, healthy lifestyles and leadership skills they can use on and off the water,” said Quintin Neuls, coach for Kamloops Canoe and Kayak Club. “With this grant, we can buy the equipment like paddles, lifejackets and boats that get young athletes excited about paddling.”

Throughout B.C., $25 million in Community Gaming Grants will be shared among 736 organizations that deliver sports programs or services that improve the quality of life in their communities.

“With FIFA World Cup 26 coming to Vancouver, the 2024 Grey Cup, Invictus Game 2025 and the recent Vancouver Canucks playoff run, we know people across the province are inspired by sport and want to take part in their own communities,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Through Community Gaming Grants, our government is investing in organizations that give people the chance to compete, to have fun and to chase their dreams.”

This funding for the sports sector is part of $140 million provided annually through Community Gaming Grants to not-for-profit organizations throughout British Columbia. These grants help approximately 5,000 organizations to deliver ongoing programs and services in their communities.

Quick Facts:

Since 2017, Community Gaming Grants for capital projects have supported programs that benefit British Columbians and their communities, helping 571 not-for-profit organizations.

Grants also fund projects and initiatives in the arts and culture, human and social services, public safety and environmental conservation sectors, as well as parent and district parent advisory councils in B.C. schools.

