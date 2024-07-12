Athletes on Vancouver Island, coast get provincial support

CANADA, July 12 - Community gaming grants will help not-for-profit organizations on Vancouver Island and the coast deliver programs so people can stay healthy, active and connected.

"Not-for-profit groups are vital to people in Nanaimo – they provide such good support for many families,” said Sheila Malcolmson, MLA for Nanaimo. “So, we are providing support for community groups like the Nanaimo Riptides Swim Team to help them deliver vital programs that keep people active and connected.”

The Province is supporting 146 not-for-profit sports organizations on Vancouver Island and the coast with more than $3.8 million in Community Gaming Grants. The funding will help people across a range of ages and abilities participate in sport.

Examples of organizations that are receiving funding on Vancouver Island and the coast include:

Nanaimo Riptides Swim Team is receiving $80,000 for its pre-competitive swim program to assist with the costs of coaching, training, pool rental and travel in B.C.

Adaptive Sailing Association of BC – Victoria branch is receiving $14,500 for engine and rigging repairs, supplies and insurance to support accessible recreational and competitive sailing opportunities.

Salt Spring Island Rowing Club is receiving $8,000 for insurance, staff wages, travel, equipment and supplies to support its adult and youth rowing programs.

“As a competitive swim team with deep roots on Vancouver Island, we empower all swimmers to excel at their sport and encourage development through goal setting, participation and performance improvement,” said Scott Flood, head coach, Nanaimo Riptides Swim Team. “This grant supports our athletes by offsetting the rising costs of pool rental fees.”

Throughout B.C., $25 million in Community Gaming Grants will be shared among 736 organizations that deliver sports programs or services that improve the quality of life in their communities.

“With FIFA World Cup 26 coming to Vancouver, the 2024 Grey Cup, Invictus Game 2025 and the recent Vancouver Canucks playoff run, we know people across the province are inspired by sport and want to take part in their own communities,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Through Community Gaming Grants, our government is investing in organizations that give people the chance to compete, to have fun, and to chase their dreams.”

This funding for the sports sector is part of $140 million provided annually through Community Gaming Grants to not-for-profit organizations throughout British Columbia. These grants help approximately 5,000 organizations to deliver ongoing programs and services in their communities.

Quick Facts:

Since 2017, Community Gaming Grants for capital projects have supported programs that benefit British Columbians and their communities, helping 571 not-for-profit organizations.

Grants also fund projects and initiatives in the arts and culture, human and social services, public safety and environmental conservation sectors, as well as parent and district parent advisory councils in B.C. schools.

Learn More:

