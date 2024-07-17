Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Construction Laborer Who Now Has Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer Anywhere in Michigan to Call the Lawyers at Zamler Shiffman & Karfis About Better Compensation

"If your loved one was a construction laborer or worker in Michigan and they have mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer, please call the lawyers at Zamler Shiffman & Karfis at 866-714-6466.” — Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center

DETROIT , MICHIGAN , USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the family of a construction laborer or any type of construction worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Michigan to please call the remarkable legal team at the Detroit based Zamler Shiffman & Karfis anytime at 866-714-6466. The lawyers at Zamler Shiffman & Karfis have been assisting people with mesothelioma and or asbestos exposure lung cancer for over 45 years and they produce superior compensation results for their clients.

The group says, "A construction laborer back in the 1960s or 1970s might have been a high school or college kid that swept things up, picked things up, or moved material around the job site. What they probably did not realize back then was they were probably interacting with asbestos. The laborer might have only been employed for the summer, or after school-for a short time only. Decades later they get diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer and they don't know why. Usually after talking to them for a few minutes, we can figure it out.

"If your loved one worked as a construction laborer or construction worker in Michigan and they have just learned they have mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer please call the lawyers at Zamler Shiffman & Karfis at 866-714-6466. We recommend the lawyers at Zamler Shiffman & Karfis for a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Michigan-because we know they will get a top compensation result for their client." https://ZSKPC.Com

The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Troy, Farmington Hills or anywhere in Michigan. https://Michigan.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Michigan or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some very honest suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466."We have been assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for nearly two decades, we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma, and asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations. We want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results. There is no other service like this in the nation." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com