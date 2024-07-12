Submit Release
State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet July 16 in Raleigh and via teleconference

The State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet via teleconference on Tuesday, July 16, from 9 a.m.-4:15 p.m. The public may listen to the meeting online or by phone.

WHAT: Meeting of the State Water Infrastructure Authority
WHEN: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 9 a.m.-4:15 p.m.
WHERE:Via Webex 
Event Password: NCDWI 
By Phone: 415.655.0003
Access Code:  2438 911 1760

Agenda and Supporting Documents

To comment during the public comment portion of the meeting, register here by 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices. 

To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority visit https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-infrastructure-authority.

