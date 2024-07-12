MethodHub Consulting Acquires Strategic Majority Stake in Zortech, a Canadian Consulting Firm
MethodHub acquires strategic majority stake in ZortechATLANTA, GA, USA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delaware-based MethodHub Consulting Inc today announced that they have recently signed an agreement to acquire a strategic majority stake in Zortech Solutions Inc, a fast-growing Canadian consulting services company. MethodHub Consulting Inc is majority owned by MethodHub Software India Pvt Lt , which is planning to do an IPO ( Initial Public Offering) in India later this year.
“This strategic acquisition helps us grow faster in Canada through Zortech’s reach and business engagements in a neighboring market. We would bring industry-leading partnerships, a larger team, more offering and top notch use-cases and customer experiences to help Zortech grow”, said Aho Bilam, President and CEO of MethodHub Consulting.
“Aligning with a larger, multi-location organization with process maturity helps us service our current customers and the prospects we are pursuing with more certainty, stability and redundancy” said Sulaiti Maimaiti, the COO of Zortech.
“Our association with MethodHub consulting gives us more to offer our customers, leverage customer experiences better and gives us the arsenal to compete with much bigger players in a large-customer/ large service provider market like Canada. This would give us the size to compete, the technology options to position and the reach to deliver from multiple locations” said Ajay Pasala, the Chief Marketing Officer of Zortech.
“Zortech will move into a new, larger, self-owned office in Toronto to signal our commitment to our Canadian prospects and customers” said Ravi Shanker, COO of MethodHub.
This acquisition is expected to add to MethodHub Consulting revenues and prospects in the near team itself while giving MethodHub India one more business avenue to grow its revenues while increasing profitability through scale from process maturity and shared services.
About Zortech
Toronto, Canada- based Zortech specializes in Telecom and eCommerce consulting with over 70-employees and consultants, providing technology solutions to leaders in these two verticals. Zortech has recently expanded into the US market and has signed deals with major technology players to grow faster in the years to come.
Delaware-based MethodHub Consulting provides software services for Banking, Energy, Healthcare and Hitech customers. Part of MethodHub India, MethodHub Consulting brings global infrastructure, financial heft and a solid offshore-based delivery, fulfilment and operations team to help Zortech scale with its current customers and reach out to prospects in Canada and parts of the US.
For more information about Zortech, please visit www.zortechsolutions.ca
For more information on MethodHub, please visit www.method-hub.com
