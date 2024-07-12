Submit Release
Nutrition & WIC Services

Women, Infants and Children (WIC) is a nutrition program that provides nutrition and health education, healthy food, and other services to Kansas families who qualify. 

WIC’s goal is to help keep pregnant and breastfeeding women, new moms, and kids under age 5 healthy by providing:

  • Personalized nutrition information and support
  • Checks to buy healthy food
  • Tips for eating well to improve health
  • Referrals for services that can benefit the whole family

WIC also offers immunization screening and referral, breastfeeding support, and nutrition and health classes on a variety of topics including meal planning, maintaining a healthy weight, picky eaters, caring for a new baby, shopping on a budget and more. We encourage you to take advantage of all that WIC offers.

