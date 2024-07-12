CARDSMITHS Announces Convention Exclusives for San Diego Comic-Con 2024 and The National
GILBERTS, IL, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CARDSMITHS is thrilled to unveil an array of exclusive offerings for the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con 2024 and The National conventions. Collectors can look forward to an exciting lineup of trading card sets and refractor cards inspired by pop culture entertainment, including fan-favorite series and original releases.
Wednesday Trading Cards
As a special sneak peek of the upcoming Series 1 collection, CARDSMITHS is excited to debut the Wednesday Trading Card Preview Set and Wednesday Raven Refractor Card.
These exclusives offer a glimpse into the darkly enchanting world of the cult-hit series Wednesday on Netflix, making for a welcomed addition to hobbyists’ collection of curios and oddities.
Currency Trading Cards
Expanding on the popular Currency series that explores the rich tapestry of economics and history, CARDSMITHS is introducing the Currency Summer 2024 Trading Card Set and Currency Bitcoin Refractor Card. As collectors of the Currency series have come to expect, the Summer 2024 set includes the possibility of unpacking rare Redemption Cards that can be exchanged for various denominations of Bitcoin.
Attendees can find these exclusive CARDSMITHS offerings and more at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 and The National while supplies last. A limited quantity will also be available online at www.cardsmiths.com.
About CARDSMITHS
CARDSMITHS is a leader in premium trading cards, aiming to bring fans closer to their favorite characters and stories. The impressive CARDSMITHS portfolio spans some of the biggest brands in pop culture, including Street Fighter, Bob Ross, The Golden Girls, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Dragon’s Lair, and our proprietary set, CURRENCY.
For more information, please visit www.cardsmiths.com or connect with us on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
Gena Disney
Wednesday Trading Cards
As a special sneak peek of the upcoming Series 1 collection, CARDSMITHS is excited to debut the Wednesday Trading Card Preview Set and Wednesday Raven Refractor Card.
These exclusives offer a glimpse into the darkly enchanting world of the cult-hit series Wednesday on Netflix, making for a welcomed addition to hobbyists’ collection of curios and oddities.
Currency Trading Cards
Expanding on the popular Currency series that explores the rich tapestry of economics and history, CARDSMITHS is introducing the Currency Summer 2024 Trading Card Set and Currency Bitcoin Refractor Card. As collectors of the Currency series have come to expect, the Summer 2024 set includes the possibility of unpacking rare Redemption Cards that can be exchanged for various denominations of Bitcoin.
Attendees can find these exclusive CARDSMITHS offerings and more at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 and The National while supplies last. A limited quantity will also be available online at www.cardsmiths.com.
About CARDSMITHS
CARDSMITHS is a leader in premium trading cards, aiming to bring fans closer to their favorite characters and stories. The impressive CARDSMITHS portfolio spans some of the biggest brands in pop culture, including Street Fighter, Bob Ross, The Golden Girls, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Dragon’s Lair, and our proprietary set, CURRENCY.
For more information, please visit www.cardsmiths.com or connect with us on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
Gena Disney
Toynk.com
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube