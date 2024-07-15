New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Former School-Hospital Maintenance Worker with Mesothelioma Anywhere in New Jersey to Call Attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox About Compensation

"If your husband or dad is a former school-hospital maintenance worker with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in New Jersey, please call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466.” — New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center

TOMS RIVER, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to the family of a former school or hospital maintenance person with just diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in New Jersey to please call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466. Joe Belluck is New Jersey's leading mesothelioma attorney and he and his remarkable team at the law firm have been assisting people with mesothelioma in New Jersey for decades. Attorney Joe Belluck also has references from families in New Jersey who have been compensated because of Joe Belluck's efforts.

The group says, "The reason we are focused on former school or hospital maintenance staff members who now have mesothelioma in New Jersey is because they might have had routine on the job exposure to asbestos. Essentially, many of these types of workers might have been responsible for maintaining boilers, repairing-maintaining plumbing pipes-pumps, making electrical-plumbing repairs. Additionally, they may have been responsible for re-wrapping pipes insulated with asbestos. Some of these types of workers might have had asbestos exposure levels like a shipyard worker.

"If your husband or dad is a former school-hospital maintenance worker with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in New Jersey, please call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466. When it comes to financial compensation for mesothelioma the law firm of Belluck & Fox has few equals." https://www.belluckfox.Com

The New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in New Jersey to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Elizabeth, Edison, Toms River, Trenton or anywhere else in New Jersey. https://NewJersey.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in New Jersey or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some very honest suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466."We have been assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for nearly two decades, we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma, and asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations. We want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results. There is no other service like this in the nation." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com