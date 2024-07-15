Adamo Dials Up Customer Satisfaction as Sabio Partnership Sparks Telecom Triumph
What we really liked about the methodology Sabio applies in its automation projects is the thorough analysis of the situation from which each company starts, their needs, services, response times...”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adamo, a leading provider of high-speed internet services, has recorded remarkable improvements in customer service levels in partnership with Sabio Group.
In a project that has demonstrated the power of innovative automation to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency, Adamo has witnessed a substantial 10% improvement in service level and an impressive 16% absorption rate of customer interactions.
The figures underscore the transformative impact of Sabio's tailored automation solutions on Adamo's customer service operations.
Perhaps most notably, despite a significant expansion of its customer base, the broadband provider has managed to maintain stable call volumes.
This achievement speaks volumes about the effectiveness of the implemented automation technologies and conversational bots in efficiently channelling and resolving customer queries.
Jordi Camallonga, Customer Operations E-Support & Selfcare Manager at Adamo, said: “...we have moved from offering voice services through a PBX, over which we had little control, to a system with an open question fully managed by us.
“This change gave us greater control, but given our rapid expansion, we faced new challenges and needs.”
He added: “What we really liked about the methodology that Sabio applies in its automation projects is the thorough analysis of the situation from which each company starts, their needs, services, response times...
“From there, they guide you on the best routes to optimise their processes, and thus improve the experience of customers and employees.”
The cornerstone of this success story is the implementation of an open question system, which has revolutionised the way customer queries are routed and resolved. This approach allows customers to freely express their concerns, facilitating more accurate call coding and efficient response.
The result has significantly enhanced experiences for both customers and employees, with a noticeable reduction in unnecessary query transfers across departments.
Gabriel Rodriguez, Country Manager of Sabio Iberia, said: “In a testament to the quality of our automated service, customer satisfaction levels for bot-managed interactions have matched, and in some cases surpassed, those of human agents.
“Although input by a human agent remains crucial for suitable interactions when required, these results in satisfaction levels challenges the conventional wisdom that the human touch is always superior to an automated service.”
The partnership between Adamo and Sabio exemplifies the potential of strategic automation in the telecommunications industry. By adopting a consultative approach and conducting a detailed analysis of Adamo's specific needs, Sabio has delivered a bespoke solution that addresses the unique challenges faced by the telecom provider.
Adamo now plans to further increase the absorption rate and continually refine their automated systems, positioning the company for even greater success in the future.
Gabriel added: “This partnership serves as a powerful reminder of the transformative potential of technology when applied strategically and with a deep understanding of a company's unique needs.
“As the telecommunications industry continues to evolve, such collaborations will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the future of customer service.”
