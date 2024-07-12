OTTAVIANO, NAPOLI, ITALIA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Incentives for Private Charging Stations: New Ministerial Decree for 2024

The Ministry of Business and Made in Italy published on 12 June the new decree which regulates the disbursement of funds for the installation of charging stations by private individuals and condominiums. This incentive, valid throughout 2024, allows you to request the contribution for infrastructure installed from 1 January to 31 December 2024.

Details of the 2024 Column Bonus

The Column Bonus provides for a total financing of 20 million euros, covering up to 80% of the expenditure incurred for the purchase and installation of the columns. The maximum refundable amounts are set at 1,500 euros for individual applicants and 8,000 euros for condominiums.

Request Times and Methods

The publication of the decree in the Official Journal is expected soon. The starting dates for the submission of applications will be communicated subsequently through notices published both on the institutional website of the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy and on the Invitalia website.

Characteristics of Eligible Columns

The decree does not impose limitations regarding the power or functionality of eligible columns. The charging columns must be new, factory-made, of standard power and installed on Italian territory in areas owned by the beneficiaries. Furthermore, they must comply with the technical standards and be equipped with a declaration of conformity.

Thanks to this new decree, the installation of charging stations for electric vehicles will be more accessible for individuals and condominiums throughout 2024. Don't miss this opportunity to contribute to environmental sustainability and improve your property with an electric charging station.

