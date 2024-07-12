Towne Properties' Carolina District Office Named as One of Triangle Business Journal's Largest Corporate Philanthropists
CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Towne Properties is proud to announce that our Carolina District Office has been recognized as one of the Triangle Business Journal's Largest Corporate Philanthropists. This prestigious acknowledgment reflects our unwavering commitment to giving back to the communities we serve.
Tim Snowden, Regional Vice President of Towne Properties, expressed his pride in this significant achievement, stating, "Our philanthropic efforts are a core part of our mission to create great places to live. This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to making a positive impact in the Triangle area."
Towne Properties is an integrated real estate company committed to creating great places to live for over 350,000 individuals who wake up daily in apartments, condos, and homes expertly managed by Towne Properties. Established in 1961 and based in Cincinnati, OH, our reach extends across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and North Carolina. As a company, we are creative, personal, and philanthropic, firmly committed to being best in class.
Towne Properties' Carolina District Office has been actively involved in numerous charitable initiatives, most notably our annual charity golf tournament which in 2023 raised money for the Pediatric Oncology and Hematology Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC. Our contributions have ranged from financial donations to volunteer work, demonstrating our holistic approach to corporate social responsibility.
As we celebrate this honor, Towne Properties remains committed to continuing our philanthropic efforts, ensuring that we contribute to the well-being and development of the communities we serve.
About Towne Properties
Towne Properties is a leading real estate management company, managing over 15,000 apartments and 125,000 HOA/COA units across various regions. Our mission is to create great places to live through exceptional service, innovative solutions, and a strong commitment to community involvement.
Anne Baum
