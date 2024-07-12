Senator Jimmy Dillon Applauds Historic Pennsylvania State Budget

Harrisburg, PA − July 12, 2024 – Pennsylvania State Senator Jimmy Dillon (D, Philadelphia) today hailed the passage of the state budget. Governor Josh Shapiro signed the $47.6 billion budget into law last night, marking a major step forward for the Commonwealth.

“This budget is a win for Northeast Philadelphia and all of Pennsylvania,” said Senator Dillon. “Without raising taxes we’ve secured critical funding to enhance our education system, protect women’s health, support our seniors and veterans, and boost small businesses that are the backbone of our community.”

Education and Youth: A Billion-Dollar Commitment

The budget includes over $1 billion in new funding for Pre-K to 12 education, with a $285 million increase for Basic Education Funding. These investments will support children with special needs, repair crumbling infrastructure, and address our teacher shortage with $20 million for student teacher stipends, $100 million to address toxic schools, and $100 million for Special Education.

“We’re putting our money where our mouth is,” Senator Dillon stated. “Education is the key to opportunity, and this budget makes a historic down payment on the future of our kids.”

The budget increases EITC tax credits by $72 million to fund more scholarships for innovative educational institutions, including Catholic schools. Additionally, over $164 million is allocated for Career and Technical Education and Equipment Grants to build tomorrow’s workforce.

To support childcare providers, the budget aligns reimbursement rates with fair market costs, reducing their financial strain and ensuring continued quality care.

“We’re making every dollar count,” Senator Dillon emphasized. “From tax credits and grants that support our schools to fair pay for childcare providers, we’re building a smarter, stronger Pennsylvania.”

Health and Community Support

Unpaid medical bills account for the largest share of debt collections in the United States, with an estimated 1 million people in Pennsylvania burdened by medical debt. The budget allocates $1 million for medical debt relief for those struggling with the high cost of healthcare.

Additionally, there is a $3 million increase for School District Health Services to provide free feminine hygiene products to students. Nationally, 1 in 4 teens have missed class due to a lack of access to menstrual hygiene supplies. Schools will now be able to purchase dispensers and procure hygiene products on an ongoing basis, ensuring these essential items are readily available when needed.

Crucially, $2.6 million is dedicated to reducing maternal mortality and morbidity.

“Providing medical debt relief and ensuring access to essential hygiene products in our schools is not just a health issue; it’s about dignity and opportunity,” said Senator Dillon. “No student should miss class because they lack basic necessities, and no family should miss a meal because of medical debt. This budget is a step toward a fairer, more compassionate Pennsylvania.”

Supporting Seniors, Veterans, and Small Businesses

This year’s budget provides an additional $15 million for the PACE program, which helps older Pennsylvanians pay for prescription medications. The newly introduced Main Street Matters program will receive $20 million to revitalize commercial corridors and support local entrepreneurs. Additionally, $10 million new dollars will be invested in Pennsylvania Veterans Homes.

“Our seniors and veterans have given so much to our country and community. It’s our turn to give back,” said Senator Dillon. “And for our small businesses, Main Street Matters is a game-changer. It’s about time we invest in the heartbeat of our local economy.”

Public Safety and Community Investments

Senator Dillon, a staunch supporter of law enforcement, highlighted the budget’s $56.5 million allocation for gun violence intervention and prevention. This includes a significant $16.5 million increase for community-based programs aimed at reducing violence and promoting safety.

In 2021 alone, Pennsylvania suffered $5.5 billion in losses from organized retail theft. This budget invests $2.72 million to fight back.

The State Police will also receive a 20.2% funding increase to improve technology, equipment, vehicles, and municipal police training.

“Investing in public safety is non-negotiable,” Dillon said. “We need to support both our law enforcement and community organizations working tirelessly to keep our neighborhoods safe. The increased funding for the State Police and Attorney General ensures they have the resources needed to effectively protect and serve our communities.”

Senator Dillon concluded, “This budget isn’t perfect, but it’s a big step in the right direction. It reflects our commitment to education, health, safety, and a strong economy. We’ll keep fighting to ensure every Pennsylvanian has the opportunity to succeed.”