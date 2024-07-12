Weekly Traffic Update: July 12, 2024

19th St. to close at Alabama St. for storm sewer project

Beginning Monday, July 15, City contractors will close 19th St. at Alabama St. to perform repairs as a part of the 20th St. East Storm Sewer project. Motorists will be detoured to 23rd St. via Naismith Dr. and Louisiana St.

The City anticipates this closure to end July 19, pending weather or other delays.

Westbound Clinton Pkwy. to be reduced to one lane

Beginning Monday, July 15, City contractors will reduce Westbound Clinton Pkwy. to one lane from Wakarusa Dr. to Olympic Dr. to begin the Clinton Parkway Water and Stormwater Improvements project. These repairs will include the replacement of an existing watermain, improvements to the existing stormwater channel, and replacement of the existing asphalt shared use path with concrete. Later this year, this lane closure will shift west from Olympic Dr to Lake Pointe Dr.

The City anticipates this project to end in late-spring 2025, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org