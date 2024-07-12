Wisconsin Elder Abuse Hotline Receives Prestigious Aging Achievement Award from USAging

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice in conjunction with the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources (GWAAR) is pleased to announce the Wisconsin Elder Abuse Hotline is one of the recipients of a 2024 USAging Aging Achievement Award.

The 2024 USAging Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards recognizes USAging’s Area Agency on Aging members that have found new and innovative ways to support older adults, people with disabilities and caregivers as they live in their homes and communities. The Wisconsin Elder Abuse Hotline has been selected in the Elder Abuse Prevention category.

“Connecting victims, family members, and others to resources and support is an important part of effectively combating elder abuse,” said AG Kaul. “We’re glad that the impact of the Wisconsin Elder Abuse Hotline is being recognized.”

“The Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources is honored to have received this award and this recognition shows the importance of having a single point of contact for older adults who are trying to find assistance for a potentially abusive situation,” said John Schnabl, Executive Director of the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources.

"At USAging, we are thrilled to recognize the outstanding achievements of this year's Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards recipients. Their innovative programs and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of older adults set a high standard for excellence in our field. These initiatives not only enhance the well-being of our aging population but also inspire others to strive for impactful and lasting change in their communities," said USAging CEO Sandy Markwood.

The 2024 USAging Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards honored traditional and new strategies in a range of categories, including advocacy; agency operations; caregiving; community planning and livable communities; diversity, equity and inclusion; economic security; elder abuse prevention; health–social care integration; healthy aging; home and community-based services; housing and homelessness; kinship and grandfamily support; nutrition; technology; social engagement; transportation and mobility; and workforce development and volunteerism.

All winners are highlighted in the USAging Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards Showcase.

About Wisconsin Elder Abuse Hotline

With funding from the Wisconsin Department of Justice to pilot a program aimed at addressing elder abuse statewide, the GWAAR developed the Wisconsin Elder Abuse Program, which takes a comprehensive approach to assisting victims of elder abuse, neglect and exploitation by bridging gaps between local and state resources. The program offers a single access point for victims, caregivers, family members and concerned community members who suspect elder abuse. As part of the program, the Wisconsin Elder Abuse Hotline was developed to connect victims with appropriate local resources and, if needed, with local law enforcement.

About USAging

USAging is the national association representing and supporting the network of Area Agencies on Aging and advocating for the Title VI Native American Aging Programs. Our members help older adults and people with disabilities throughout the United States live with optimal health, well-being, independence and dignity in their homes and communities. For more information, visit usaging.org and follow @theUSAging on Facebook, X and Instagram.