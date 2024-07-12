Spay and Neuter Grants Program Meeting Notice

July 12, 2024

Annapolis, MD – The Advisory Board of the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Spay and Neuter Grants Program will meet on Friday, August 23, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The hybrid meeting will be held at MDA Headquarters, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis, MD 21401 and on Google Meet. Agenda items include FY25 grant application discussions and funding recommendations. For more information or to obtain the Google Meet link, please contact the Program Coordinator, Jen Swanson, at 410-841-5766 or jen.swanson@maryland.gov.