St. Albans Barracks // Burglary
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2004740
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 07/12/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: 249 Golf Course Rd. Richford.
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: UNKNOWN
VICTIM: Richford Country Club
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 12, 2024, between 0300 and 0400, a burglary occurred at the Richford Country Club in the Town of Richford. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802 524 5993. There will be an updated press release.
Trooper Seth Boudreau
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Field Station
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802 524 5993