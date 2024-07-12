Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2004740

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper Seth Boudreau                    

STATION:      St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993


DATE/TIME: 07/12/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: 249 Golf Course Rd. Richford.

VIOLATION: Burglary


ACCUSED: UNKNOWN                                              



VICTIM: Richford Country Club



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 12, 2024, between 0300 and 0400, a burglary occurred at the Richford Country Club in the Town of Richford. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802 524 5993. There will be an updated press release.  


Trooper Seth Boudreau 

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

