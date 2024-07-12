St. Albans Barracks // Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2004740

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993





DATE/TIME: 07/12/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: 249 Golf Course Rd. Richford.

VIOLATION: Burglary





ACCUSED: UNKNOWN









VICTIM: Richford Country Club









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 12, 2024, between 0300 and 0400, a burglary occurred at the Richford Country Club in the Town of Richford. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802 524 5993. There will be an updated press release.



