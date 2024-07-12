Minister Nomakhosazana Meth: Employment and Labour Dept Budget Vote 2024/25

Department of Employment and Labour Budget Vote 31 speech by Minister Nomakhosazana Meth, 11 July 2024

As we take up this very important task and the baton of the 07th

Administration, it is my honor and pleasure to present to this House,

Budget Vote 31 for the Department. Having just taken office, the Deputy

Ministers and I, have hit the ground running to ensure continuity and

service delivery, in partnership with our stakeholders we will ensure that

the important work of the department is on a path to improvement, focus

is given to strategic and operational deliverables. It is against the above

background that we participate in this budget vote debate, to increase

social ownership of the budget and enhance the effective allocation of

funds.

We are still faced with the mammoth task of ensuring that we move in

earnest, continuing to usher in not only hope to our citizens, but

substantive positive change in their lives. We are still struggling with the

triple challenges of poverty, high unemployment, and inequality.

Unemployment in the context of our country is structural, deep-seated,

systemic and stubborn. That is why agencies such as Statistics SA

continue to share disturbing data with us all. In its first quarter report of

2024, the working-age population expanded marginally, yet

unemployment rose, pushing our national unemployment rate to 32.9%.

It is my considered view Honourable members, that sustainable solution

for such a crisis, cannot come from one department, even from

government alone, as it is a societal challenge that requires a collective

approach. We plan to lead the department in upping the ante, pertaining

to coordination work of all job creation initiatives, interventions and

innovation, that are found in various departments, spheres of

government and public agencies. It is also in our plans to raise the

stakes when it comes to collaboration, partnerships, networks within the

state, traditional leadership and the private sector.

As we embark on our term of office, the department strives to meet its

mandate of improving economic efficiency, facilitating decent

employment creation and providing adequate social security and safety

for vulnerable workers in our country.

As South Africa celebrates 30 Years of Freedom and Democracy, it is

important to note that the Department over this period, has made great

strides and contributed significantly to the upliftment of workers in the

country towards the achievement of decent work, including through

formalising a living wage, enhancing social partnerships through

defined structures, and promulgating legislation for the work

environment to be a safer workspace. In commemorating this

milestone, the department and its entities conducted numerous service

delivery events and campaigns, high impact inspections, advocacy and

awareness sessions, combined with jobs and careers fairs in all

provinces.

The highlight of this commemoration was the inaugural Elijah Barayi

Lecture held in May 2024, to celebrate the life and times of the iconic

activist in the fight for justice, equality, and democracy, which was led

by President Ramaphosa. Let me take this opportunity to salute my

predecessor, former Minister TW Nxesi and previous Ministers in this

department since 1994, as they laid a good foundation for our work.

On Social Justice

Through the unrelenting interventions by the department for

workers, who were affected by mercury exposure in Cato Ridge

dating back to the 80s, they finally got justice as the Thor

Chemicals, officially committed to compensating the workers or

their next of kin. I hail the work that was done by my department

in partnership with all the stakeholders in this regard.

The Inspectorate recovered R254 million from non-compliant

employers. Over R120 million thereof, was money that was

recovered on behalf of vulnerable workers. The balance, R134 million

was money recovered from companies, who failed to pay their dues to

UIF and CF. Honourable members, non-compliant companies must

watch out, our inspectors will be hard at work.

I have received a submission about the plight of ex-mine workers

presenting a case for my consideration. As a matter of priority, I will

engage all the stakeholders towards resolution of the matters raised.

On Employment

In our efforts of employment creation and supporting former

contributors of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to get back to

the labour market, the budget which was set aside by UIF for the Labour

Activation Programme (LAP) in the 2022-2023 financial year, was R3.1

billion and R3.2 billion in 2023-2024 respectively.

The 06th Administration announced and launched plans to further

strengthen measures to mitigate unemployment in the country through

our UIF - LAP - Training for Employment and Entrepreneurship

programme. UIF allocated nationally an amount of R23.8 billion

eventually, targeting over 2 million unemployed beneficiaries.

Phase one targets 333 recommended projects provide training, small

enterprise support and employment opportunities to 704,000

unemployed people. These multi-year opportunities will continue to

run between 12 and 36 months.

In the 2024-2025 financial year, the UIF through the LAP intends to:

1. Recruit 360 000 unemployed people into skills development and

employability enhancement programmes that will guarantee their

employment at the end of their training period. This total, when

achieved, will bring the overall number of people recruited and

trained to 1 640 000 in the Medium Term Expenditure Framework

(MTEF) period.

2. Ensure that 50% of all training opportunities and subsequent

employment goes to women and youth.

3. Monitor the implementation and performance of funded Labour

Activation projects intended to build skills, enable economic

participation, and alleviate unemployment.

4. Provide monetary and non-monetary support to business

enterprises through a variety of interventions such as the

Temporary Employer Employee Relief Scheme (TERS)

administered through the CCMA, and Business Turnaround &

Recovery implemented through Productivity South Africa. This

support will result in increased productivity of business enterprises

and the preservation of jobs and livelihoods. Productivity SA and

the CCMA will continue to save jobs in companies that are facing

economic distress, utilizing an allocated R413 million.

On the mandate of employment, the department will continue on the

work done by the 06th Admin, focusing on the coordination, in line with

the Intergovernmental Relations (IGR) Framework Act of 2005. We will

build on interventions started by the strengthening efforts,

through the work stream on employment in the Presidents

engagements with business and the Inter-Ministerial Committees

on Employment, Skills Massification and Job Creation. This will be

carried out through the following programmes:

- UIF Labour Activation Programme (LAP), R23.8 billion

- National Pathway Management Network (NPMN) and Innovation

Fund, R230 million

- Jobs and Career Fairs, R33 million.

The 07th Administration will strengthen the coordination of the

employment mandate, programmes and put together a strategic

framework by establishing an IGR unit.

It must be noted that across the department, there is a limited capacity

and capability, affecting the overall performance of the UIF and CF.

Enhancing these areas department-wide is crucial for improving

efficiency and service delivery. Following the architecture review and

diagnostic report on the fit for purpose assessment of the CF and

the UIF, re-imagining a citizen led service transformation of the funds,

presented to the 06th Parliament, the department, in our effort of

strengthening the UIF and CF, is implementing the diagnostic

assessment report and its recommendations. This will be focusing

on stabilising, modernising, and repurposing the UIF and CF. Key areas

of intervention have largely been focusing on stabilising the funds on

critical areas that are customer facing for immediate and impactful

results.

Employment creation for persons with disabilities

We have conducted a successful scheme in the past three years,

wherein, we funded 09 national organisations involved in the promotion

of 1 041 employment of persons with disabilities. The Department

has allocated R21 million to extend this scheme to all provinces and

we will prefer new applicants in this regard.

The department has allocated an additional R184 million towards our

13 Supported Employment Enterprises (SEE). These enterprises

currently employ 1 056 persons with disabilities. The SEE will also

appoint an additional 150 people in the new financial year.

Improved ESSA system

The department has just completed the quality assurance environment

for the system. The newly revamped Employment Services of South

Africa system (ESSA) can be accessed by walk-ins at our 126 Labour

Centres, 441 visiting points, 14 mobile units, and remotely.

Counselling Services to work seekers

On the 1st of August 2024, I will unveil a youth deployment project.

This project will be employing 335 young people over an 8 months’

period, to assist in the provision of career counselling services at our

service points across the country.

REBRANDING AND REPOSITIONING OF INSPECTION AND

ENFORCEMENT SERVICE (IES)

The rebranding and repositioning of the inspectorate remains a priority.

As part of digitalisation and modernising the department, we have also

seen global innovations, which we intend rolling out, through the use of

drones, sensors, and wearable technology.

Recently, the department launched an Occupational Health and

Hygiene laboratory. This is a game changer, to provide evidence

based advice to employers, especially in the informal economy, where

they do not afford to pay for Approved Inspection Authorities (AIAs).

International Labour Organisation (ILO) Recommendation 204

(R204)

The ILO Recommendation R204, focuses on the transition from the

informal to the formal economy. To give effect to the Recommendation

R204, the department has initiated research based inspections in

informal sectors. These interventions are meant to educate the informal

economy on employment law.

Building collapse investigation

34 lives were lost in the recent building collapse in George,

Western Cape on the 6th May 2024. We are currently busy with

Section 31 investigation, the outcome of which will inform the way

forward. We intend to leave no stone unturned, in getting to the

bottom of this matter and welcome involvement from all relevant

stakeholders.

LABOUR POLICY AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS (LP & IR)

PROMOTING EQUITY IN THE LABOUR MARKET

Notable, is the release of the 24th Annual CEE Report and the Public

Register. This Annual Report reminds us that as we celebrate 30 years

into democracy and 26 years since the inception of the Employment

Equity Act, 1998 (EEA), we should not forget that there are persisting

remnants of discriminatory practices and inequalities that still need to

be addressed. It is against these disturbing trends of the slow pace of

transformation, that the EE Amendment Act of 2022 was assented into

law in April 2023, as a critical urgent policy imperative and a gamechanger in ensuring that the economic empowerment and the inclusion

of the majority of our people in the labour market and the economy as

a whole.

Employment Policy and National Labour Migration Policy

The Department has developed a National Labour Migration Policy, as

per the resolutions of the Ministers of Employment and Labour in the

SADC region. We will also approach Cabinet during September

2024, to consider and approve the National Labour Migration

Policy and the Draft Employment Services Amendment Bill for

Parliament consideration. The policy aims to regulate and set limits

on the number of foreign nationals that can be employed in our country.

National Employment Policy

I intend to table the Draft National Employment Policy (NEP) to Cabinet

to seek approval to commence with the public consultations process.

PROMOTING SOUND LABOUR RELATIONS

Collective bargaining remains a better way to regulate wages and

conditions of service. As a result, through the extension to non-parties,

lives of vulnerable workers previously excluded by collective

agreements, improved. For 2023/24, the Department had extended

24 collective agreements to non-parties covering wages,

conditions of services, and social security protection that

benefited about 1.4 million workers.

Business and organised labour, together with government are finalising

amendments to labour laws at NEDLAC, which will make our laws more

fit for purpose and our dispute resolution and collective bargaining

institutions more efficient.

PROTECTING VULNERABLE WORKERS IN THE LABOUR

MARKET

The introduction of a national minimum wage is a significant labour

market intervention that was introduced as a platform to reduce

inequality and huge disparities in income in the national labour market.

The National Minimum Wage Act has benefited almost 6 (six) million

workers and continues to play a role in reducing poverty and inequality

and spurring domestic demand and productivity increases in the

economy.

STRENGTHENING MULTILATERAL AND BILATERAL RELATIONS

The geo-political environment is experiencing a quantum leap with the

South African- Israel International Court of Justice case, introducing

new postulations and dimensions to the country’s existent multilateral

and bilateral agreements. Despite these challenges, we continue to

work with like-minded countries at the ILO, to pursue the

democratization agenda as well as ensure clarity of mandates as we

referred to the ICJ as a case of interpretation regarding the right to strike

within Convention 87.

Noting the plight of Palestine workers, SA as signatories of ILO

Conventions, we committed and intend to ensure we keep alive the

Israeli-Palestinian matter within ILO, and are consulting on the

possible lodging of a case regarding the violation of ILO

conventions by Israel.

Within the BRICS Employment and Labour Sector, we continue to

support Russia’s Presidency and will pursue the implementation of the

productivity ecosystem programme, a project adopted during our

Presidency.

As SA, we have taken over our role as Troika Deputy Chair of the G20

Employment Working Group which is a precursor to our Presidency in

2025.

MONITORING THE IMPACT OF LEGISLATION

The department continues to focus on monitoring the impact of

legislation through the production of statistical trend reports. The results

provided in these reports are useful and relevant in the process of

developing evidence-based policy decisions that are favorable to

improving workers' living conditions.

ETHICS, ANTI-FRAUD AND CORRUPTION

The department subscribes to a culture of zero tolerance to fraud and

corruption, and emphasizes a high level of awareness against any form

of fraud, corruption, theft, or irregularities.

BUDGET VOTE 2024 – VOTE 31

I therefore, present the Budget Vote 31. The Department of

Employment and Labour, has been allocated an amount of

R3.854 842 billion (three point eight billion, eight hundred and fifty-four

million, and eight hundred and forty-two thousand Rand) for the

financial year 2024/2025.

• R1.501 874 billion (one billion, five hundred and one million, eight

hundred and seventy-four thousand Rand) is allocated for

Compensation of Employees,

• R629.162 million (six hundred and twenty-nine million, and one

hundred and sixty-two thousand Rand) for Goods and Services

• R1.615 316 billion (one billion, six hundred and fifteen million,

three hundred and sixteen thousand Rand) for Transfers and

Subsidies and,

• R108.490 million (one hundred and eight million, four hundred

and ninety thousand Rand) for payments for Capital assets.

I take this opportunity to thank Deputy Ministers Sibiya and Mgcina, the

Acting Director-General, Ms Mjo, and the senior management and

leadership of the Department of Employment and Labour and its

entities, and look forward to a progressive, impactful and service

delivery orientated 2024/25 financial year.

Ndiyabulela, Ngiyabonga, Thank you, Baie Dankie,