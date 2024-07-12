Secretary Naig Anticipates Record Year for Progress on Water Quality Wetlands within Iowa

Water quality wetlands help to improve Iowa’s water quality while providing habitat for wildlife



DES MOINES, Iowa (July 12, 2024) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced today that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship anticipates a record calendar year for progress toward the construction of Department-sponsored water quality wetlands within Iowa.

Over the past few decades, Iowa has built a few wetlands per year, for a total of 134 wetlands. Thus far this calendar year, one water quality wetland site has been completed, five more are under construction, and six others are in the bidding process. Additionally, the Department anticipates that 17 more projects will be offered for bid before the end of the calendar year, pending completion of permits and easement preparation. The 29 sites will add an estimated 207 acres of wetlands and will provide nutrient reduction for more than 23,600 acres of rural landscape. The total state investment is estimated at $16.7 million.

“By adding more water quality wetlands to the state’s landscape, we get the benefit of both improved water quality as well as more habitat for wildlife. With the help of dedicated funding, engaged partners, such as Ducks Unlimited, and strong interest from landowners, we are accelerating this important work,” said Secretary Naig. “I want to thank all the farmers and landowners who have said yes to one of these highly effective wetland projects. I would encourage anyone interested in exploring a project on their land to reach out about getting the conversation started.”

Water quality wetlands are strategically placed to intercept cropland runoff to reduce nutrients downstream. The wetlands help to filter this water, thereby reducing nitrogen before it reaches our rivers, lakes, and streams. Research and ongoing monitoring by Iowa State University has demonstrated that strategically sited and designed water quality wetlands can remove up to 90 percent of nitrates from cropland drainage waters, providing a high return on investment for this permanent practice.

These 12 active projects plus 17 anticipated sites are scattered across 18 Iowa counties. One wetland is slated for each of the following counties: Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Emmet, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Jasper, Pocahontas, Sac and Wright Counties. Two wetlands are planned in Clay, Palo Alto, Story and Worth Counties. Four wetlands are planned for Kossuth County and five wetlands are slated to be built in Calhoun County. A map of already constructed wetlands as well as those under construction and anticipated projects can be found here.

Landowner interest remains strong going forward. To date, 42 more sites are in the preliminary stages of design. Additionally, another 64 are in various stages of assessment for viability. Landowners interested in starting the conversation about constructing a wetland should reach out to their local Soil and Water Conservation District located within their county USDA Service Center.