Multinational Undersea Warfare Experts Gather for RIMPAC 2024 Integration

Representatives from France, Japan, Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, India, Israel, Peru, Republic of Korea, and the United States are participating on the watch team, underscoring the multinational partnership aspect of the large-scale maritime exercise.

CTF 174 is responsible for all theater anti-submarine warfare, water space management, and prevention of mutual interference for RIMPAC 2024.

Rear Adm. Richard Seif, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMSUBPAC), welcomed the partners and highlighted the importance of cohesion among international naval forces and enhancing maritime interoperability and readiness. “RIMPAC is a cornerstone exercise where we get to grow our combined undersea warfare proficiency and refine the amplified strength of many partners as one cohesive unit. I’m excited to work together with old and new friends and can’t wait to see what we can share, learn, and accomplish together,” said Seif.

Royal Canadian Navy Lt. Cmdr. Marc Perron, COMSUBPAC exercise design team lead for RIMPAC, provided an extensive overview covering exercise operations, future plans, and the roles of participating nations.

"I think that this CTF 174 multinational team will have a large positive impact on RIMPAC 2024," said Perron. "Having our partners man the watch floor gives all of us a chance to come together, share experiences, and learn from each other."

Twenty-nine nations , 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971.