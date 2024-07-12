Team Run 2 Empower Set to Compete in Vermont 100 Race to Raise Awareness of Adaptive Sports
Vin Framularo and teammates are dedicated to inspiring support for adaptive athletes
Team Run 2 Empower is a passionate group of folks that Vermont Adaptive relies on each year for fundraising during the Vermont 100.”TRUMBULL, CT, USA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vin Framularo and Team Run 2 Empower announced today that they are set to compete in the annual Vermont 100 Mile Endurance Race (VT 100) on July 20th, 2024. The one day, 100-mile ultramarathon foot race is one of Vermont Adaptive Ski & Sports biggest fundraisers every year to benefit adaptive athletes.
— Kim Jackson, Director of Marketing & Communications for Vermont Adaptive
Vermont Adaptive serves youth and adults of all abilities with physical, cognitive and emotional/behavioral disabilities from all over the world. Many programs include environmental education, wellness, and special programs designed specifically for veterans.
Team Run 2 Empower’s goal is to raise money and awareness for individuals with disabilities, so that they may be able to participate in their favorite sports. Each Team Run 2 Empower member sets out to conquer either the 100-mile or 100-kilometer ultramarathon race distance, and they ask the public for their enthusiasm and generosity to help by contributing funds to Vermont Adaptive.
“It's such an amazing event and organization that champions accessibility and empowerment through sports,” said Framularo, Team Run 2 Empower team member. “My teammates and I use our ultrarunning training and racing to inspire others. I hope it encourages others to make a difference by donating or learning more about Vermont Adaptive and athletes with disabilities.”
Several years ago, Framularo suffered a serious back injury and was told he would never be able to run again. 12 weeks later, he ran his first of many ultramarathons. This inspired him to get involved with Team Run 2 Empower.
Every year, the Vermont 100 welcomes new participants. The team is proud of its accomplishments, supporting adaptive athletes.
“The Vermont 100 is a community that welcomes new participants to the family each year - and that's what keeps me and so many others coming back year after year.” says Amy Rusiecki, the Vermont 100 Race Director. “The connection to Vermont Adaptive is felt throughout the event - through the donations and fundraising by participants, and by being the first ultra/trail race to recognize athletes with disabilities within the race. We are proud to be the pioneers on this front and pleased to see races across the US following our lead.”
More runners join Team Run 2 Empower every year. Thanks to the fundraising and enthusiasm the team members bring to the VT 100, the team recently announced it has reached the $1 million mark since Team Run 2 Empower’s inception.
“Team Run 2 Empower is a passionate group of folks that Vermont Adaptive relies on each year for fundraising during the Vermont 100. Not only are these folks running 100 miles in the woods, each individually raise more than $2,000 - and some over $10,000 - which all goes towards Vermont Adaptive programs and expensive adaptive equipment” says Kim Jackson, Director of Marketing & Communications for Vermont Adaptive.
“In 2023 Vermont Adaptive had a record-breaking year for the number of outings and activities it offered to people with disabilities. As the organization continues to grow, we rely on the Vermont 100 and these incredible people who fundraise. It is critical to our annual operating budget and we are grateful to the whole team” added Jackson.
To learn more about Vermont Adaptive Ski & Sports visit vermontadaptive.org.
For more information and to donate to Team Run 2 Empower and the Vermont 100 Mile Endurance Race taking place on July 20th, 2024, visit VinRuns.com.
