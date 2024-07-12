Book available in all Hardback and Paperback!

Award Winning Author Kalsum A. Choudhry receives esteemed Nautilus Award

I am deeply honored to receive the Nautilus Book Award. Writing for children is a passion of mine, and it’s incredibly rewarding to know that my story has made a positive impact on young readers.” — Kalsum Choudhry

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kalsum A Choudhry Honored with Nautilus Book Award for Middle Grade Fiction

We are thrilled to announce that Kalsum A Choudhry has been awarded the prestigious Nautilus Book Award in the SILVER WINNERS category for Middle Grade Fiction, Ages 8-12 (Grades 4-7). This esteemed recognition celebrates Choudhry’s outstanding contribution to children’s literature and her exceptional storytelling that resonates with young readers.

Choudhry’s winning book, 18 Stories Hope, Joy & Endless... Faith, has captivated readers with its engaging narrative, vibrant characters, and thoughtful exploration of themes relevant to middle-grade audiences. The Nautilus Book Awards, known for honoring books that inspire and connect readers, has acknowledged Choudhry’s work for its creativity, insight, and impact.

In response to receiving this honor, Choudhry stated, “I am deeply honored to receive the Nautilus Book Award. Writing for children is a passion of mine, and it’s incredibly rewarding to know that my story has made a positive impact on young readers.” Kalsum has shared her story and the impact it had on her in writing it in an interview with Toby Gribbens Show. This book was heartfelt for Kalsum and sharing that faith with others.

The Nautilus Book Awards seeks to recognize exceptional literary contributions that inspire and promote positive social change, spiritual growth, and conscious living. Winning this award places Choudhry among a distinguished group of authors who have been celebrated for their commitment to excellence in literature.

18 Stories Hope, Joy & Endless... Faith is available at major retailers and online platforms, inviting readers to embark on a journey filled with imagination, discovery, and heartwarming lessons.

For more information about Kalsum A Choudhry and to purchase her award-winning book, please visit www.KalsumAChoudhry.com and other online retailers, as well as through major book retailers nationwide. For more information about the book and upcoming author events, visit www.KalsumAChoudhry.com.

The author is available for interviews.

Contact: