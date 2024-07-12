AIPMO’s PMO Masterclasses in Dubai Conclude Successfully
EINPresswire.com/ -- Association of International Project Management Officers (AIPMO) is delighted to announce that our PMO Masterclasses in Dubai concluded successfully on June 10, 2024.
The event, co-sponsored by DP World Group Planning & Project Management Department and hosted at DP World Expo Pavilion, brought together more than 90 PMO and PM professionals from across the region for a day of intensive learning, applying, and networking.
In the morning masterclass, titled PMO Maturity and Impact Assessments, attendees learned and applied the essentials of benchmarking and the innovative Principle-Based PMO Maturity and Impact Model developed by AIPMO. This session also covered how to conduct PMO benchmarking using an online tool, which assesses PMO maturity and evaluates its impact on organizations.
In the afternoon masterclass, titled Designing and Building Your Own Megaproject – Perspectives from Project and PMO Teams, the participants delved into the causes and cures of megaprojects, guided by experts with extensive megaproject experience. Participants gained insights into risk causality, developed a megaproject methodology, and engaged in a hands-on exercise to build their own megaprojects while competing against other teams. PMO team members also learned how a well-designed PMO target operating model can mitigate megaproject risks and contribute to successful outcomes.
These sessions were more than just learning—they were about building connections and fostering a community of PMO professionals committed to excellence. The energy and engagement from everyone were truly inspiring!
A special thank you to DP World for sponsoring and organizing these impactful events. Following AIPMO’s signing of partnership MOU in October 2023, DP World support has been instrumental in advancing the excellence of PMO practices in the region.
DP World Group Vice President Strategy & PMO, Mohammad Ragaey, said: Since earning my IPMO-E certificate in 2019, I have had the privilege of collaborating with Dr. Robert Joslin, the Founder of AIPMO, to enhance the maturity of DP World's PMO function. Leveraging his extensive publications on PMO principles, services, and capabilities, we have made significant strides in this endeavor.
As my responsibilities have expanded and my team has grown, two of my team members obtained their IPMO-P certificates in 2023, and we plan to certify even more in 2024 and beyond. The AIPMO methodology has demonstrated remarkable success across various industries, addressing real-world PMO challenges and equipping us with the tools and techniques needed to drive organizational success.
A big thank you to all the participants who attended and to our amazing speakers, Mr. Juan Carlos Sahdala, Group Chief Planning & Project Officer, DP World and Dr. Amr El Sabban, Group Senior Vice President - Planning & Project Management, DP World who provided invaluable insights into PMO Maturity and Megaproject Management.
Association of International Project Management Officers
The event, co-sponsored by DP World Group Planning & Project Management Department and hosted at DP World Expo Pavilion, brought together more than 90 PMO and PM professionals from across the region for a day of intensive learning, applying, and networking.
In the morning masterclass, titled PMO Maturity and Impact Assessments, attendees learned and applied the essentials of benchmarking and the innovative Principle-Based PMO Maturity and Impact Model developed by AIPMO. This session also covered how to conduct PMO benchmarking using an online tool, which assesses PMO maturity and evaluates its impact on organizations.
In the afternoon masterclass, titled Designing and Building Your Own Megaproject – Perspectives from Project and PMO Teams, the participants delved into the causes and cures of megaprojects, guided by experts with extensive megaproject experience. Participants gained insights into risk causality, developed a megaproject methodology, and engaged in a hands-on exercise to build their own megaprojects while competing against other teams. PMO team members also learned how a well-designed PMO target operating model can mitigate megaproject risks and contribute to successful outcomes.
These sessions were more than just learning—they were about building connections and fostering a community of PMO professionals committed to excellence. The energy and engagement from everyone were truly inspiring!
A special thank you to DP World for sponsoring and organizing these impactful events. Following AIPMO’s signing of partnership MOU in October 2023, DP World support has been instrumental in advancing the excellence of PMO practices in the region.
DP World Group Vice President Strategy & PMO, Mohammad Ragaey, said: Since earning my IPMO-E certificate in 2019, I have had the privilege of collaborating with Dr. Robert Joslin, the Founder of AIPMO, to enhance the maturity of DP World's PMO function. Leveraging his extensive publications on PMO principles, services, and capabilities, we have made significant strides in this endeavor.
As my responsibilities have expanded and my team has grown, two of my team members obtained their IPMO-P certificates in 2023, and we plan to certify even more in 2024 and beyond. The AIPMO methodology has demonstrated remarkable success across various industries, addressing real-world PMO challenges and equipping us with the tools and techniques needed to drive organizational success.
A big thank you to all the participants who attended and to our amazing speakers, Mr. Juan Carlos Sahdala, Group Chief Planning & Project Officer, DP World and Dr. Amr El Sabban, Group Senior Vice President - Planning & Project Management, DP World who provided invaluable insights into PMO Maturity and Megaproject Management.
Association of International Project Management Officers
(AIPMO)
+41 44 515 91 70
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube